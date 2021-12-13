Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/three-killed-10-injured-as-terrorists-open-fire-at-police-bus-in-indias-kashmir-1091488011.html
Three Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir
Three Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir
Three police officers were killed and ten others were injured in a major terrorist attack on the 9th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) on Monday, state police said.
2021-12-13T14:05+0000
2021-12-13T14:05+0000
kashmir
terrorists
srinagar
jammu and kashmir
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089739886_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_09450a6e11732e327079c1015b7169a3.jpg
Three police officers were killed and ten others were injured in a major terrorist attack on the 9th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) on Monday, state police said."Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar", police in Kashmir said.Law enforcement said that all of the injured personnel have been evacuated to the 92nd Base Hospital, three of them were declared dead by a doctor there. No terror organisation has claimed responsibility so far.The entire area has been cordoned off, and a joint team of army, para-military, and state police has launched a counter-terror operation to catch the terrorists. The Indian government had earlier deployed additional troops in the violence-hit region in October amid a rising number of targeted killings and encounters in the valley.
kashmir
srinagar
jammu and kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089739886_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_525b7657a2e16bc2601ecb76f2680954.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kashmir, terrorists, srinagar, jammu and kashmir, india

Three Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir

14:05 GMT 13.12.2021
© AP Photo / Dar YasinIndian paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a government school where two teachers were shot dead by assailants in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a government school where two teachers were shot dead by assailants in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© AP Photo / Dar Yasin
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Since October of this year, Indian-administered Kashmir has witnessed a sharp rise in terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces. At least 35 civilians and 40 security forces have been killed in the heavily militarised region this year.
Three police officers were killed and ten others were injured in a major terrorist attack on the 9th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) on Monday, state police said.
"Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar", police in Kashmir said.
Law enforcement said that all of the injured personnel have been evacuated to the 92nd Base Hospital, three of them were declared dead by a doctor there. No terror organisation has claimed responsibility so far.
The entire area has been cordoned off, and a joint team of army, para-military, and state police has launched a counter-terror operation to catch the terrorists.
The Indian government had earlier deployed additional troops in the violence-hit region in October amid a rising number of targeted killings and encounters in the valley.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
14:30 GMTSwedish Coast Guard Investigate 'Gross Sea Drunkenness' After UK Cargo Ship Collides With Dredger
14:16 GMTJordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think
14:06 GMTSituation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
14:05 GMTThree Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir
14:01 GMTUS, China and Koreas Agree 'in Principle' to Put Formal End to Korean War Decades After Conflict
14:01 GMTBerlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
13:39 GMTOlympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
12:43 GMTSweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case
12:42 GMTAustralia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
12:41 GMTTehran Reportedly Getting Ready for Space Satellite Launch Amid Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
12:28 GMTUS Withdrawal From ABM Treaty Continues to Adversely Affect Global Security 20 Years After