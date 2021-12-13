Three Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir

Three police officers were killed and ten others were injured in a major terrorist attack on the 9th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) on Monday, state police said."Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar", police in Kashmir said.Law enforcement said that all of the injured personnel have been evacuated to the 92nd Base Hospital, three of them were declared dead by a doctor there. No terror organisation has claimed responsibility so far.The entire area has been cordoned off, and a joint team of army, para-military, and state police has launched a counter-terror operation to catch the terrorists. The Indian government had earlier deployed additional troops in the violence-hit region in October amid a rising number of targeted killings and encounters in the valley.
Since October of this year, Indian-administered Kashmir has witnessed a sharp rise in terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces. At least 35 civilians and 40 security forces have been killed in the heavily militarised region this year.
