Swedish Greens Reported for Inciting Ethnic Hatred After Blaming Russia for High Electricity Prices
Swedish Greens Reported for Inciting Ethnic Hatred After Blaming Russia for High Electricity Prices
The Swedish Greens' claim that Russia is to blame for high prices was perceived as derogatory and inciting hatred.
sweden
Swedish Greens Reported for Inciting Ethnic Hatred After Blaming Russia for High Electricity Prices
Sweden's electricity production largely consists of hydropower and nuclear power and barely uses gas whatsoever, let alone Russian supplies of the natural resource. Therefore, the claim by Greens climate spokesman Lorentz Tovatt that Russia is to blame for high electricity prices was perceived as derogatory and inciting hatred.
The Swedish Greens Party has raised eyebrows by claiming that it is not the country's politicians who are responsible for the nation's energy market and the high prices currently dominating it.
Greens climate policy spokesperson Lorentz Tovatt said he understood his compatriots who are angry that they cannot afford to heat their homes, but said that Russia was to blame.
"But then you have to remember that the anger should be directed at Russia. It is they who have put us in this situation and our dependence on their gas", Lorentz Tovatt told
the newspaper Expressen
.
However, that is not true, according to the Swedish Energy Agency.
"Today, all natural gas is delivered to Sweden from the Danish gas fields in the North Sea. The supply takes place via a pipeline under the Øresund Strait", the authority said in a report.
Furthermore, the authority also said that only a negligible part of Sweden's energy needs are covered by gas.
Subsequently, the news outlet Fria Tider wrote that one of its readers had reported Lorentz Tovatt to the police for incitement against an ethnic group.
"The report was based on the fact that this is a free electricity market, that Sweden barely uses Russian gas, which was Lorentz's motive for the statement, and that instead of criticising the market or companies, he expresses that anger should be directed at Russia and thus its people", the reader wrote
to Fria Tider
.
Yet, the reader has next to no hope that the report will result in any prosecution against Lorentz Tovatt.
"I have no hope that this report will be anything other than closed because this is how the law is applied in Sweden regarding derogatory statements and incitement against Russia", the reader ventured.
Fittingly, Swedish media outlets present a largely negative image of Russia, with Swedish politicians, security services, and top brass having frequently utilised the image of Russia as a threat to boost military allocations.
Sweden's electricity production largely consists of hydropower and nuclear power. Together, they account for 75 percent of the nation's total electricity output. The rest is produced with, among other things, wind power, combined heat and power and condensation heat.
Sweden's high electricity use is largely due to two factors: a cold climate and a comparatively large share of electricity-intensive industries. An important reason why is because the cost of fossil fuels has increased. This has meant replacing oil with electricity starting in the 1970s.
Consecutive governments have been closing down nuclear power plants, while embarking on energy-consuming projects, including data centres by US Big Tech such as Facebook, and environmental endeavours such as the Green Steel project.