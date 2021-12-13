https://sputniknews.com/20211213/sweden-says-baltic-sea-ship-collision-to-be-investigated-on-criminal-suspicion-1091486141.html

Sweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case

2021-12-13T12:43+0000

2021-12-13T12:43+0000

2021-12-13T13:30+0000

Sweden's Coast Guard has announced that the overnight collision between two cargo ships in the Baltic Sea will be further investigated over "criminal suspicion" arising from the incident. The latter might include "gross sea intoxication", but the coast guard did not say which ship's crew is under suspicion.The investigation comes after the two ships collided overnight in the Baltic Sea with one of them, a barge, capsizing off the coast of Sweden. Two crew members from the capsized vessel are still missing. Sweden and Denmark are carrying out a joint rescue mission at the site, but the missing sailors haven't been found yet.The reason for the barge's collision with a British ship remains unclear at the moment.

ECO Let me guess 🤨is there a Russian on board ? 2

vot tak More info in this RT article: "Ships collide in Baltic Sea". 0

