Sweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case
2021-12-13T12:43+0000
2021-12-13T13:30+0000
Sweden's Coast Guard has announced that the overnight collision between two cargo ships in the Baltic Sea will be further investigated over "criminal suspicion" arising from the incident. The latter might include "gross sea intoxication", but the coast guard did not say which ship's crew is under suspicion.The investigation comes after the two ships collided overnight in the Baltic Sea with one of them, a barge, capsizing off the coast of Sweden. Two crew members from the capsized vessel are still missing. Sweden and Denmark are carrying out a joint rescue mission at the site, but the missing sailors haven't been found yet.The reason for the barge's collision with a British ship remains unclear at the moment.
Let me guess 🤨is there a Russian on board ?
More info in this RT article: "Ships collide in Baltic Sea".
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Sweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case

12:43 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 13.12.2021)
Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej is pictured capsized after colliding with British cargo ship Scot Carrier, between Ystad and Bornholm, on the Baltic Sea December 13, 2021.
Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Sweden earlier in the day, with one of the ships capsizing as a result. There is no information so far regarding what led to the incident. A joint Swedish-Danish rescue operation was underway to save the sailors involved.
Sweden's Coast Guard has announced that the overnight collision between two cargo ships in the Baltic Sea will be further investigated over "criminal suspicion" arising from the incident. The latter might include "gross sea intoxication", but the coast guard did not say which ship's crew is under suspicion.
"The Coast Guard is currently taking a number of investigative measures, including various types of coercive measures within the framework of the preliminary investigation", Sweden's Coast Guard said.
The investigation comes after the two ships collided overnight in the Baltic Sea with one of them, a barge, capsizing off the coast of Sweden. Two crew members from the capsized vessel are still missing. Sweden and Denmark are carrying out a joint rescue mission at the site, but the missing sailors haven't been found yet.
"The rescue boats have heard screams in the water. The priority is to save lives. It is dark and very cold in the water. But the wind isn't blowing so much. It is four degrees in the water and five degrees in the air", Jonas Franzen, communications manager at the Swedish Maritime Administration told news outlets.
The reason for the barge's collision with a British ship remains unclear at the moment.
Let me guess 🤨is there a Russian on board ?
13 December, 15:53 GMT
More info in this RT article: "Ships collide in Baltic Sea".
13 December, 16:13 GMT
