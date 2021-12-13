Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/several-hundred-danes-infected-with-omicron-strain-despite-being-jabbed-three-times-1091477197.html
Several Hundred Danes Infected With Omicron Strain Despite Being Jabbed Three Times
Several Hundred Danes Infected With Omicron Strain Despite Being Jabbed Three Times
A recent report has indicated 2,471 cases of Omicron in Denmark, with an alarming prevalence of those vaccinated. Over 1,800 people were vaccinated with two doses, whereas 234 people had even received their booster shots.
2021-12-13T07:04+0000
2021-12-13T07:04+0000
omicron covid strain
denmark
news
europe
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091262059_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0b4cd6ae1cdfb0b14694a9b82d63014e.jpg
The novel Omicron strain of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Denmark. Since last Wednesday, the number of infections has tripled, and experts are concerned about the rapid spread.A recent report has indicated 2,471 cases of Omicron in the country, with an alarming prevalence of those vaccinated. Over 1,800 of those infected were vaccinated with two doses, whereas 234 people, nearly ten percent of the total caseload, had even received their booster shots.While warning of a sharp increase State Serum Insitute director Henrik Ullum once again urged fellow Danes to roll up their sleeves, calling it "the strongest weapon"."The number of Omicron cases has risen sharply, so the spread of infection is unfortunately very fast right now. I would therefore once again strongly urge everyone who has been summoned for vaccination to hurry up and book an appointment. Because even though there are indications that the vaccines do not work so well against the Omicron strain, we expect that the vaccines still protect well against becoming seriously ill. It is our strongest weapon right now", Ullum said in a statement.In Denmark, the Omicron strain is particularly widespread in the 20-29 age bracket, where more than a third of cases have been found.Professor Mads Albertsen at Aalborg University, described the development as "worrying" and pointed out the rapid spread, as the first two Omicron cases were confirmed on 28 November.While the latest strain originating in South Africa is seen as potentially more contagious than the known variants, the course of the disease is largely unknown. It is thus uncertain whether Omicron will lead to more serious infections and more hospitalisations.Aside from Denmark, triple-jabbed patients infected with Omicron were reported in Germany and Singapore.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/battle-against-omicron-strain-probably-already-lost-danish-professor-says-1091341488.html
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091262059_93:0:2824:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ef2e6d41515985bbe87ee8fcaeab0cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, europe, covid-19

Several Hundred Danes Infected With Omicron Strain Despite Being Jabbed Three Times

07:04 GMT 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTTA medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney
A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Aalborg University Professor Mads Albertsen described the development as "worrying", pointing out the rapid spread, as the previous dominant strains, Alpha and Delta, took weeks to spread, as opposed to merely days now.
The novel Omicron strain of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Denmark. Since last Wednesday, the number of infections has tripled, and experts are concerned about the rapid spread.
A recent report has indicated 2,471 cases of Omicron in the country, with an alarming prevalence of those vaccinated. Over 1,800 of those infected were vaccinated with two doses, whereas 234 people, nearly ten percent of the total caseload, had even received their booster shots.
While warning of a sharp increase State Serum Insitute director Henrik Ullum once again urged fellow Danes to roll up their sleeves, calling it "the strongest weapon".

"The number of Omicron cases has risen sharply, so the spread of infection is unfortunately very fast right now. I would therefore once again strongly urge everyone who has been summoned for vaccination to hurry up and book an appointment. Because even though there are indications that the vaccines do not work so well against the Omicron strain, we expect that the vaccines still protect well against becoming seriously ill. It is our strongest weapon right now", Ullum said in a statement.
In Denmark, the Omicron strain is particularly widespread in the 20-29 age bracket, where more than a third of cases have been found.
Professor Mads Albertsen at Aalborg University, described the development as "worrying" and pointed out the rapid spread, as the first two Omicron cases were confirmed on 28 November.

"When Alpha and Delta came, it also went fast. But that development took weeks. Now it takes days. It is very special to see that it really goes so fast", Albertsen told Denmark's TV2.

While the latest strain originating in South Africa is seen as potentially more contagious than the known variants, the course of the disease is largely unknown. It is thus uncertain whether Omicron will lead to more serious infections and more hospitalisations.
A medical worker stores a swab in a vial at XL Schiphol test location, after Dutch health authorities said that 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on flights from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Battle Against Omicron Strain 'Probably Already Lost', Danish Professor Says
8 December, 06:51 GMT
Aside from Denmark, triple-jabbed patients infected with Omicron were reported in Germany and Singapore.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:17 GMTLabour Presses BoJo to 'Fess Up' Amid Xmas Party Controversy
07:04 GMTSeveral Hundred Danes Infected With Omicron Strain Despite Being Jabbed Three Times
07:02 GMTSwedish Greens Reported for Inciting Ethnic Hatred After Blaming Russia for High Electricity Prices
07:00 GMTBoJo Won't Resign in Short-Term, But His Political Future Teetering, Prof. Says
06:42 GMTAt Least Seven Injured After Improvised Bomb Blast at Convent in Moscow Region
06:39 GMTOne Dead and 14 Injured in Texas Vigil Shooting
06:03 GMTTwo Cargo Ships Collide in Baltic Sea Off Coast of Sweden, Rescue Operation Underway, Reports Say
05:54 GMTSouth Korea Not Considering Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
05:48 GMTIndia's Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Miss Universe 2021 - Video
05:42 GMT'I Am Very Happy': Kylian Mbappe's Message to PSG Fans After Breaking 71-Year-Old Goalscoring Record
04:25 GMTUS President Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration
04:02 GMTPelosi Reportedly Intends to Lead House Democrats Through 2022 Midterm Election, Possibly Longer
03:48 GMTNew Potential Crisis Arising From NATO Buildup on Russian Border Hard to Predict - Ryabkov
03:37 GMT'He's Alive': Peloton Shifts Gears, Takes Aim at 'Sex and the City' Reboot in New Holiday Ad
03:25 GMTGunfire Erupts in Los Angeles Near Tribute to Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez
01:55 GMTOmicron Strain Could Reduce Effectiveness of Pfizer Shots by More Than 30 Times - Study
01:42 GMTRescuers Lift Up Last Body From Siberia Coal Mine Following Accident - Governor
01:31 GMTRosneft Expects Russian Government to Give Company Access to Gas Exports - Vice President
01:09 GMTAssange’s Fiancee Accuses US of Using UK as ‘Executioner’ in Plot to Kill WikiLeaks Founder
00:44 GMTJohnson Urges Brits to Get COVID Booster Jabs Ahead of Omicron 'Tidal Wave'