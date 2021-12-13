https://sputniknews.com/20211213/several-hundred-danes-infected-with-omicron-strain-despite-being-jabbed-three-times-1091477197.html

Several Hundred Danes Infected With Omicron Strain Despite Being Jabbed Three Times

The novel Omicron strain of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Denmark. Since last Wednesday, the number of infections has tripled, and experts are concerned about the rapid spread.A recent report has indicated 2,471 cases of Omicron in the country, with an alarming prevalence of those vaccinated. Over 1,800 of those infected were vaccinated with two doses, whereas 234 people, nearly ten percent of the total caseload, had even received their booster shots.While warning of a sharp increase State Serum Insitute director Henrik Ullum once again urged fellow Danes to roll up their sleeves, calling it "the strongest weapon"."The number of Omicron cases has risen sharply, so the spread of infection is unfortunately very fast right now. I would therefore once again strongly urge everyone who has been summoned for vaccination to hurry up and book an appointment. Because even though there are indications that the vaccines do not work so well against the Omicron strain, we expect that the vaccines still protect well against becoming seriously ill. It is our strongest weapon right now", Ullum said in a statement.In Denmark, the Omicron strain is particularly widespread in the 20-29 age bracket, where more than a third of cases have been found.Professor Mads Albertsen at Aalborg University, described the development as "worrying" and pointed out the rapid spread, as the first two Omicron cases were confirmed on 28 November.While the latest strain originating in South Africa is seen as potentially more contagious than the known variants, the course of the disease is largely unknown. It is thus uncertain whether Omicron will lead to more serious infections and more hospitalisations.Aside from Denmark, triple-jabbed patients infected with Omicron were reported in Germany and Singapore.

