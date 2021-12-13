Registration was successful!
FSB Says It's Detected 106 Neo-Nazi Supporters of Ukraine's M.K.U. Across Russia
FSB Says It's Detected 106 Neo-Nazi Supporters of Ukraine's M.K.U. Across Russia
A total of 106 Neo-Nazi supporters of the Ukrainian radical group M.K.U. plotting terrorist acts and mass killings have been detected in 37 Russian regions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
The purpose of the measures was to suppress action inspired by the group in various regions of Russia, "within the framework of which, [and] with the help of messengers and social networks, its supporters were informed of instructions about the commission of terrorist attacks and massacres".Two detainees are suspected of preparing armed attacks on educational institutions, the statement read.Additionally, the criminal activities of two extremist groups of five and eight people affiliated with the M.K.U. in the Penza Region and the Komi Republic were suppressed. Smoothbore and rifled civilian hunting weapons, as well as ammunition, pneumatic pistols, hollow pistols, machine guns, a large number of edged weapons, and tear gas cans were seized from their homes.
They’re more Neo-Bolsheviks or Neo-Marxists than they are Neo-Nazis. The 2014 coup d’état was orchestrated and directed by Israel’s US State Dept. and neo-Marxist Victoria Nudelman.
FSB Says It's Detected 106 Neo-Nazi Supporters of Ukraine's M.K.U. Across Russia

07:31 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 13.12.2021)
A total of 106 Neo-Nazi supporters of the Ukrainian radical group M.K.U. plotting terrorist acts and mass killings have been detected in 37 Russian regions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"Investigative measures and actions were carried out in relation to 106 supporters of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi youth group M.K.U. .... identified in 37 regions of Russia", the FSB said in a statement.

The purpose of the measures was to suppress action inspired by the group in various regions of Russia, "within the framework of which, [and] with the help of messengers and social networks, its supporters were informed of instructions about the commission of terrorist attacks and massacres".
Two detainees are suspected of preparing armed attacks on educational institutions, the statement read.
Additionally, the criminal activities of two extremist groups of five and eight people affiliated with the M.K.U. in the Penza Region and the Komi Republic were suppressed. Smoothbore and rifled civilian hunting weapons, as well as ammunition, pneumatic pistols, hollow pistols, machine guns, a large number of edged weapons, and tear gas cans were seized from their homes.
They're more Neo-Bolsheviks or Neo-Marxists than they are Neo-Nazis. The 2014 coup d'état was orchestrated and directed by Israel's US State Dept. and neo-Marxist Victoria Nudelman.
