International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/rosneft-expects-russian-government-to-give-company-access-to-gas-exports---vice-president-1091473258.html
Rosneft Expects Russian Government to Give Company Access to Gas Exports - Vice President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Rosneft energy company expects to get access to the export of gas from Russia, since this will bring revenues to the budget and...
russia
rosneft
gas supplies
nord stream 2
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082989618_0:165:3050:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_9a757c6a209c391924345dc3c26521d5.jpg
"We really expect a positive decision on this issue," Casimiro told the Russian Vedomosti newspaper when asked about Rosneft’s chances of getting access to gas exports.He added that he was in favor of providing access to export pipelines to independent producers since the liberalization of the gas industry is a positive aspect for Russia.He explained that the current energy crisis has demonstrated the importance of the liberalization of the gas market, since Russian energy giant Gazprom cannot fully cover the sharp demand that arises amid dropping supplies to Europe.Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of Rosneft’s access to exports of pipeline gas to Europe is being worked out in the Russian government.In September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Russian government was considering a request by Rosneft to supply gas via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
The zionists/nazis running germany are holding up NS2 certification due to Gazprom involvement. This Rosneft proposal might be a workaround.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
01:31 GMT 13.12.2021
The public oil company Rosneft-Tuapsenefteprodukt is the main petroleum-shipment facility in southern Russia
© Sputnik /
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Rosneft energy company expects to get access to the export of gas from Russia, since this will bring revenues to the budget and will at the same time be in line with European legislation, the company’s first vice president, Didier Casimiro, says.
"We really expect a positive decision on this issue," Casimiro told the Russian Vedomosti newspaper when asked about Rosneft’s chances of getting access to gas exports.
He added that he was in favor of providing access to export pipelines to independent producers since the liberalization of the gas industry is a positive aspect for Russia.
"If we talk about the gas industry in Russia, then the point is not only in additional advantages for the state budget of the country, but also in the European rules of trade," Casimiro said.
He explained that the current energy crisis has demonstrated the importance of the liberalization of the gas market, since Russian energy giant Gazprom cannot fully cover the sharp demand that arises amid dropping supplies to Europe.
Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of Rosneft’s access to exports of pipeline gas to Europe is being worked out in the Russian government.
In September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Russian government was considering a request by Rosneft to supply gas via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
Discuss
Popular comments
The zionists/nazis running germany are holding up NS2 certification due to Gazprom involvement. This Rosneft proposal might be a workaround.
vtvot tak
13 December, 04:53 GMT
Newsfeed
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
