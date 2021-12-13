https://sputniknews.com/20211213/rosneft-expects-russian-government-to-give-company-access-to-gas-exports---vice-president-1091473258.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Rosneft energy company expects to get access to the export of gas from Russia, since this will bring revenues to the budget and... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International

"We really expect a positive decision on this issue," Casimiro told the Russian Vedomosti newspaper when asked about Rosneft’s chances of getting access to gas exports.He added that he was in favor of providing access to export pipelines to independent producers since the liberalization of the gas industry is a positive aspect for Russia.He explained that the current energy crisis has demonstrated the importance of the liberalization of the gas market, since Russian energy giant Gazprom cannot fully cover the sharp demand that arises amid dropping supplies to Europe.Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of Rosneft’s access to exports of pipeline gas to Europe is being worked out in the Russian government.In September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the Russian government was considering a request by Rosneft to supply gas via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

