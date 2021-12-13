Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/questions-linger-as-to-why-workers-stayed-at-kentucky-candle-factory-after-tornado-warning-came-1091494775.html
Questions Linger as to Why Workers Stayed at Kentucky Candle Factory After Tornado Warning Came
Questions Linger as to Why Workers Stayed at Kentucky Candle Factory After Tornado Warning Came
Many workers stayed at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory even after they heard the sirens warning of impeding tornado threat
2021-12-13T23:22+0000
2021-12-13T23:17+0000
deadly tornadoes in us
us
kentucky
tornado
federal emergency management administration (fema)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091449348_20:0:3081:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_984d7f389e99dbca95ce19ad15afb3a4.jpg
As rescuers from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) continue to look for survivors at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, questions remain regarding the workers' presence at the plant amid reports of an approaching tornado. The majority of the second shift at the plant stayed at the facility even as the first reports of destructive tornadoes arrived.Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear suggested that most workers stayed because they were advised to shelter at the plant, which was mistakenly thought to be a relatively safe place. The tornado, however, leveled the factory, burying over 100 workers underneath flying rubble.According to company spokesman Bob Ferguson, however, the plant never forced its workers to stay, and added that some employees left for their homes upon hearing the warning siren instead of gathering in a central hallway area erroneously designated as a rally point in the event of a tornado. The entire building, however, was destroyed.Questions also remain regarding the preparedness of the factory to react to a tornado threat. The company has been clocking high amounts of employee overtime recently with soaring holiday season demand and a systemic lack of workers for low-pay jobs within the labour force that the US has witnessed in the aftermath of the pandemic.The factory had been actively hiring temporary workers for 12-hour shifts ahead of the disaster, to cover for the demand, the AP reported. The news agency cited a pair who worked there for months, Bryanna Travis, 19, and Jarred Holmes, 20, who both suggest that they received no training in reacting to a tornado threat.Candle factory spokesman Ferguson nonetheless insisted that there had been "regular drills". Ferguson also indicated that the employees went to the designated shelter on the night between Friday and Saturday, when the deadly powerful tornadoes hit Kentucky and four other states. Ferguson noted that no one expected that the tornado would be of "such rare size and strength".Some 64 people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky alone, and 14 more in other states, as a result of the surprise tornadoes that hit the US over the weekend. The tornado swarm is believed to have some of the longest ground tracks in US history and could soon be labeled as one of the nation's deadliest.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/kentucky-candle-factory-owner-praises-fema-for-carrying-out-rescue-mission-to-save-trapped-workers-1091485867.html
Good questions raised in this article. Any above ground structure will get leveled when in the path of a tornado. They had 20 minutes warning. Some left for their homes. All should have been told to do so.
0
1
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091449348_402:0:2698:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_8ad575d26c2ce1e8ec80474d8e76a5f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, kentucky, tornado, federal emergency management administration (fema)

Questions Linger as to Why Workers Stayed at Kentucky Candle Factory After Tornado Warning Came

23:22 GMT 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / MICHAEL GORDON/STORM CHASING VIDAerial view of a candle factory after a tornado tore through, in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., December 11, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. Video taken with a drone.
Aerial view of a candle factory after a tornado tore through, in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., December 11, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. Video taken with a drone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / MICHAEL GORDON/STORM CHASING VID
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, the factory owner revealed that over 90 of the 110 employees working at the factory when the tornadoes had hit had been located. Eight remain missing and eight others have been confirmed dead, despite earlier fears that the number could be higher.
As rescuers from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) continue to look for survivors at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, questions remain regarding the workers' presence at the plant amid reports of an approaching tornado. The majority of the second shift at the plant stayed at the facility even as the first reports of destructive tornadoes arrived.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear suggested that most workers stayed because they were advised to shelter at the plant, which was mistakenly thought to be a relatively safe place. The tornado, however, leveled the factory, burying over 100 workers underneath flying rubble.
"It appears most were sheltering in the place they were told to shelter. I hope that area was as safe as it could be, but this thing got hit directly by the strongest tornado we could have possibly imagined", Governor Andy Beshear said.
According to company spokesman Bob Ferguson, however, the plant never forced its workers to stay, and added that some employees left for their homes upon hearing the warning siren instead of gathering in a central hallway area erroneously designated as a rally point in the event of a tornado. The entire building, however, was destroyed.
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory is seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S. December 12, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Kentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
Yesterday, 13:18 GMT
Questions also remain regarding the preparedness of the factory to react to a tornado threat. The company has been clocking high amounts of employee overtime recently with soaring holiday season demand and a systemic lack of workers for low-pay jobs within the labour force that the US has witnessed in the aftermath of the pandemic.
The factory had been actively hiring temporary workers for 12-hour shifts ahead of the disaster, to cover for the demand, the AP reported. The news agency cited a pair who worked there for months, Bryanna Travis, 19, and Jarred Holmes, 20, who both suggest that they received no training in reacting to a tornado threat.

"We haven't had one since we've been there", one of the two reportedly said.

Candle factory spokesman Ferguson nonetheless insisted that there had been "regular drills". Ferguson also indicated that the employees went to the designated shelter on the night between Friday and Saturday, when the deadly powerful tornadoes hit Kentucky and four other states. Ferguson noted that no one expected that the tornado would be of "such rare size and strength".
Some 64 people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky alone, and 14 more in other states, as a result of the surprise tornadoes that hit the US over the weekend. The tornado swarm is believed to have some of the longest ground tracks in US history and could soon be labeled as one of the nation's deadliest.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Good questions raised in this article. Any above ground structure will get leveled when in the path of a tornado. They had 20 minutes warning. Some left for their homes. All should have been told to do so.
vtvot tak
14 December, 02:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:12 GMTSynthetic Marijuana Warning Issued After 'Spice' Leaves Dozens Hospitalized With Severe Bleeding
YesterdayThe Biggest Winners & Losers of the Champions League Redraw
Yesterday'Summit for Democracy': How Biden is Losing Asia-Pacific to China Without Firing a Shot
YesterdayQuestions Linger as to Why Workers Stayed at Kentucky Candle Factory After Tornado Warning Came
Yesterday'Not Elon Musk': Social Media Grills Time Magazine's Choice for Person of the Year
YesterdayTaiwan Minister's Feed Cut at US Democracy Summit After Map Shows ROC, China in Different Colors
YesterdayWaPo Claims Israel Preemptively Struck Would-Be Syrian Sarin Plants in 2020, 2021 on Scant Evidence
YesterdayBiden's Build Back Better Act Will Ramp Up Inflation & Federal Deficit, Say Top Obama Economists
YesterdayPentagon: Troops Tied to Botched Kabul Drone Strike That Killed 10 Civilians Will Face No Punishment
YesterdayKentucky National Guard Calls Up 300 Troops to Help With Tornado Aftermath – Pentagon
YesterdayKentucky Governor Confirms Tornado Death Toll Has Risen to 74, With 109 People Still Unaccounted
YesterdaySenate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill
YesterdayFormer US Police Officer Chauvin to Appear in Court on Wednesday to Change Plea - Filing
YesterdayUS Supreme Court Denies Bid to Block New York Health Care Worker COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayWife of US Spy to Finally Stand Trial for Killing UK Teen Harry Dunn
YesterdayFormer Afghan Ambassador Reveals What Has to be Done by Taliban to Gain International Recognition
YesterdayBiden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual
YesterdayUS Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding
YesterdayJ.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
YesterdayOver 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US