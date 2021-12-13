Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/putin-tells-johnson-about-need-for-negotiations-to-prevent-natos-expansion-eastward-1091492660.html
Putin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward
Putin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward
Russian President Vladimir Putin told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the need to immediately begin negotiations to work out clear agreements that would rule out NATO's expansion eastward
2021-12-13T17:15+0000
2021-12-13T17:16+0000
boris johnson
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
nato expansion
nato
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/17/1079411747_0:0:2944:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_e0921f82cf3719461c98eee9919e1e18.jpg
"Vladimir Putin announced the need to immediately begin negotiations with a view to working out clear, international legal agreements that would rule out any further NATO advance to the east and the deployment of weapons that threaten Russia in neighboring states, primarily in Ukraine," the statement says."The Russian side will present relevant draft documents," it says.Putin pointed out to Johnson that NATO continued active military "development" of Ukraine, which threatens the security of Russia, the Kremlin said."Like other Western leaders, Boris Johnson expressed concern about the alleged large-scale movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders. In this regard, Vladimir Putin detailed his fundamental assessments of the current situation around Ukraine," the statement says. Putin gave Johnson specific examples of Kiev's destructive line to disrupt the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said. "Attention is also drawn to the policy of discrimination against the Russian-speaking population pursued by Ukraine," the statement says.Putin and Johnson agreed to continue the discussion of the issues raised during the phone conversation through various channels, it added.During a phone conversation, Vladimir Putin also detailed his principal assessments of the current situation around Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/not-provoking-russia-doesnt-work-ukraine-mod-whines-berlin-blocked-nato-lethal-weapons-supply-1091488851.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/17/1079411747_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce8d4ab8c7172914d48541b97cff91cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, nato expansion, nato, uk

Putin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward

17:15 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 17:16 GMT 13.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the photo bankBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak during a meeting on the sidelines of an international peace conference on Libya in Berlin, Germany
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak during a meeting on the sidelines of an international peace conference on Libya in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the need to immediately begin negotiations to work out clear agreements that would rule out NATO's expansion eastward, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Vladimir Putin announced the need to immediately begin negotiations with a view to working out clear, international legal agreements that would rule out any further NATO advance to the east and the deployment of weapons that threaten Russia in neighboring states, primarily in Ukraine," the statement says.
"The Russian side will present relevant draft documents," it says.
Putin pointed out to Johnson that NATO continued active military "development" of Ukraine, which threatens the security of Russia, the Kremlin said.
Ukrainian soldiers fire missiles with man-portable air-defense systems during exercices near the city of Shchastya, north of Lugansk, on December 1, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
15:12 GMT
23
"Like other Western leaders, Boris Johnson expressed concern about the alleged large-scale movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders. In this regard, Vladimir Putin detailed his fundamental assessments of the current situation around Ukraine," the statement says. Putin gave Johnson specific examples of Kiev's destructive line to disrupt the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said. "Attention is also drawn to the policy of discrimination against the Russian-speaking population pursued by Ukraine," the statement says.
Putin and Johnson agreed to continue the discussion of the issues raised during the phone conversation through various channels, it added.
During a phone conversation, Vladimir Putin also detailed his principal assessments of the current situation around Ukraine.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
17:20 GMTUK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
17:16 GMTAmazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says
17:15 GMTPutin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward
17:07 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Discusses Assange's Fate With UK Counterpart
17:01 GMTSlave Trader Edward Colston ‘Is Not on Trial’ Prosecutor Reminds Statue-Toppling Jury in Bristol
16:31 GMT'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback
16:20 GMTEU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
15:37 GMTWatch: India's Ladakh in Shutdown as it Seeks Restoration of Full Statehood
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
15:12 GMTKentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest