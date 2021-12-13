https://sputniknews.com/20211213/putin-tells-johnson-about-need-for-negotiations-to-prevent-natos-expansion-eastward-1091492660.html

Putin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward

Russian President Vladimir Putin told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the need to immediately begin negotiations to work out clear agreements that would rule out NATO's expansion eastward

"Vladimir Putin announced the need to immediately begin negotiations with a view to working out clear, international legal agreements that would rule out any further NATO advance to the east and the deployment of weapons that threaten Russia in neighboring states, primarily in Ukraine," the statement says."The Russian side will present relevant draft documents," it says.Putin pointed out to Johnson that NATO continued active military "development" of Ukraine, which threatens the security of Russia, the Kremlin said."Like other Western leaders, Boris Johnson expressed concern about the alleged large-scale movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders. In this regard, Vladimir Putin detailed his fundamental assessments of the current situation around Ukraine," the statement says. Putin gave Johnson specific examples of Kiev's destructive line to disrupt the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said. "Attention is also drawn to the policy of discrimination against the Russian-speaking population pursued by Ukraine," the statement says.Putin and Johnson agreed to continue the discussion of the issues raised during the phone conversation through various channels, it added.During a phone conversation, Vladimir Putin also detailed his principal assessments of the current situation around Ukraine.

