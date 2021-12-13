https://sputniknews.com/20211213/police-arrest-suspect-who-forced-dalit-man-in-indian-state-of-bihar-to-lick-spit---video-1091475465.html

Police Arrest Suspect Who Forced Dalit Man in Indian State of Bihar to Lick Spit - Video

Police Arrest Suspect Who Forced Dalit Man in Indian State of Bihar to Lick Spit - Video

A man from the Dalit (oppressed class) community in India's Bihar, Aurangabad was forced to do sit-ups, lick the spit of another man who lost local elections and allegedly vented his anger on other members of the same community.

2021-12-13T07:48+0000

2021-12-13T07:48+0000

2021-12-13T07:48+0000

bihar

india

dalit

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091478082_0:0:650:366_1920x0_80_0_0_10207bcf582e7133a72eb50d13530cd8.jpg

A man from the Dalit (oppressed class) community in India's Bihar, Aurangabad was forced to do sit-ups, lick the spit of another man who lost local elections and allegedly vented his anger on other members of the same community. The disgusting act was captured on video, which went viral on social media, subsequntly leading to the arrest of a suspect who tortured the Dalit man on Sunday.In the 40-second video, the suspect, identified as Balwant Singh, can be seen verbally abusing the victim and forcing him to lick spit. He is also seen punishing other men by making them do sit-ups by holding their ears as a way of seeking an apology for having committed an offence.Eleven-phase village council (Panchayat) elections in Bihar commenced on 24 September. Its results were announced on 12 December.According to local media reports, Balwant Singh ran in the elections. But when he found that he lost, he blamed the Dalit community for his loss and started beating up two people from the community for allegedly not voting for him.In the video, Singh can be heard saying that he even paid the two persons and they still didn't vote for him.As per election rules, it is illegal to bribe any voter. Moreover, there is no way to ascertain which individual voted for which candidate or party.

bihar

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

bihar, india, dalit, india