Pelosi Reportedly Intends to Lead House Democrats Through 2022 Midterm Election, Possibly Longer

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly plans to run for re-election in California's 12th district next year, likely securing an 18th term in office, sources familiar with Pelosi's thinking revealed late Sunday. However, Pelosi's plans following the 2022 midterms are of much greater concern to House Democrats.In November 2020, Pelosi insinuated that this would be her final term as speaker. Pelosi has yet to definitively announce her intentions, but those close to her believe that she will consider trying to secure another go-round as the House Democratic leader.Her presence has long agitated her colleagues across the aisle, but in recent years, as the progressive wing of the Democratic Party has grown in strength and confidence, she has drawn the ire of her own party.US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), a prospective successor to Pelosi, described the difficulty in leading the party, noting that "Democrats are not a cult. We're a coalition".Jeffries' implication that Democrats represent a wide variety of sometimes competing interests highlights the difficult situation the party finds itself in.She went so far as to say: "We're eating our own at a time when we should be doing everything we can to hold onto our slim majority. Progressives need to remember that Republicans are the ones who want to destroy our democracy, not moderates in their own caucus".The idea of House Democrats being led by someone other than Pelosi causes both excitement and apprehension, according to some. A number of Democrats feel like US Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR), who described Pelosi as being someone who "says a lot of things and doesn't seem to be able to deliver".House Democrats that lean toward more progressive ideas or believe that Pelosi is the consummate politician - saying one thing and doing another - appear ready and willing to move on from her leadership.Pelosi has been at the forefront of American politics for the past two decades. During her tenure as speaker of the House, she has helped pass massive pieces of legislation, from the Affordable Care Act to Dodd-Frank. In 2021 alone, she helped pass an enormous infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act in the House.

