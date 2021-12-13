Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/over-100000-americans-face-power-outages-after-tornadoes-hit-central-southern-us-1091494114.html
Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US
Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US
More than 100,000 people in the United States remain without electricity after multiple tornadoes and storms hit several US states, poweroutages.us web tracker reported.
2021-12-13T18:24+0000
2021-12-13T18:24+0000
deadly tornadoes in us
us
power outage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106674/86/1066748621_0:134:3165:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_4b44892f61e9598bb2c3193189418f92.jpg
As of Monday afternoon, more than 26,000 people have experienced outages in the US state of Kentucky, while more than 28,000 households reported having no electricity in the state of New York, the report said.In addition, some 62,000 residents have reported problems with the supply of electricity in the states in Michigan and Ohio.Late on Friday and on Saturday, a series of tornadoes went through the central and southern United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties.Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least 64 people have been confirmed dead as a result of four tornadoes hitting his state and another 105 remain unaccounted for. Beshear also reported that recovery process may take a week or even longer.Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/how-us-midwest-is-weathering-aftermath-of-devastating-tornadoes-1091490895.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106674/86/1066748621_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4705dd9fce10ab7c6507bebe245f3964.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, power outage

Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US

18:24 GMT 13.12.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankPower lines
Power lines - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 100,000 people in the United States remain without electricity after multiple tornadoes and storms hit several US states, poweroutages.us web tracker reported.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 26,000 people have experienced outages in the US state of Kentucky, while more than 28,000 households reported having no electricity in the state of New York, the report said.
In addition, some 62,000 residents have reported problems with the supply of electricity in the states in Michigan and Ohio.
Tornado damage is seen after extreme weather hit the region December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. - Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through five US states overnight, leaving more than 80 people dead on December 11, 2021 in what President Joe Biden said was one of the largest storm outbreaks in history. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
How US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:49 GMT
2
Late on Friday and on Saturday, a series of tornadoes went through the central and southern United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least 64 people have been confirmed dead as a result of four tornadoes hitting his state and another 105 remain unaccounted for. Beshear also reported that recovery process may take a week or even longer.
Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:34 GMTUS Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding
18:25 GMTJ.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
18:24 GMTOver 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US
18:08 GMTBritish, American Retailers Join Court Battles Against Visa, MasterCard Over Transaction Fees
18:08 GMTUS Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
17:20 GMTUK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
17:16 GMTAmazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says
17:15 GMTPutin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward
17:07 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Discusses Assange's Fate With UK Counterpart
17:01 GMTSlave Trader Edward Colston ‘Is Not on Trial’ Prosecutor Reminds Statue-Toppling Jury in Bristol
16:31 GMT'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback
16:20 GMTEU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
15:37 GMTWatch: India's Ladakh in Shutdown as it Seeks Restoration of Full Statehood
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply