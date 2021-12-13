Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/omicron-strain-could-reduce-effectiveness-of-pfizer-shots-by-more-than-30-times---study-1091473377.html
Omicron Strain Could Reduce Effectiveness of Pfizer Shots by More Than 30 Times - Study
Omicron Strain Could Reduce Effectiveness of Pfizer Shots by More Than 30 Times - Study
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine could be over 30 times less effective against the Omicron strain of the coronavirus than other variants, a new... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T01:55+0000
2021-12-13T01:55+0000
omicron covid strain
study
pfizer
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091133664_0:289:3051:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_d0d99cd0eb1153f476f13133ecfe8d71.jpg
"The Omicron variant reduced the antibodies of the BioNTech vaccine by at least 32 times," researchers from the University of Hong Kong and Chinese University said in their findings released on Sunday.According to the new research, conducted using blood samples from ten people, two shots of the Pfizer vaccine proved to have very little neutralizing ability against Omicron. However, a booster shot greatly improves protection, scientists said.Researchers are now testing the effectiveness of the CoronaVac vaccine, which is also expected to be weaker with respect to the Omicron strain.A study conducted at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center earlier this month showed that the Pfizer booster’s neutralizing ability against Omicron was four times lower than against Delta. According to the Sheba study, even those who have received two Pfizer shots plus the booster can still get infected with the Omicron variant. People who got the second dose only did not have any protection against Omicron, according to Israeli researchers.Another study published on the MedRxiv platform showed that two Pfizer doses give 22.5 percent protection against symptomatic infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant.Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said this month that his company expected to know within several weeks whether a new vaccine will be needed for the Omicron variant, and doses will likely be available by March.
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/who-omicron-strain-found-in-63-countries-might-surpass-delta-in-spreading-speed-1091468255.html
Again no mention that omicron is a mild form of covid-19 that isn't killing people like the other strains. Thumbs down promoting hype.
0
Especially thumbs down promoting israel in the article.
0
6
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091133664_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12354d4d6a24156a7984384fb745780f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
study, pfizer, covid-19

Omicron Strain Could Reduce Effectiveness of Pfizer Shots by More Than 30 Times - Study

01:55 GMT 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOONA staff wearing a protective suit checks temperature of a passenger boarding an international flight at Narita international airport on the first day of closed borders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2021
A staff wearing a protective suit checks temperature of a passenger boarding an international flight at Narita international airport on the first day of closed borders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOON
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine could be over 30 times less effective against the Omicron strain of the coronavirus than other variants, a new study reveals.
"The Omicron variant reduced the antibodies of the BioNTech vaccine by at least 32 times," researchers from the University of Hong Kong and Chinese University said in their findings released on Sunday.
According to the new research, conducted using blood samples from ten people, two shots of the Pfizer vaccine proved to have very little neutralizing ability against Omicron. However, a booster shot greatly improves protection, scientists said.
Researchers are now testing the effectiveness of the CoronaVac vaccine, which is also expected to be weaker with respect to the Omicron strain.
A study conducted at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center earlier this month showed that the Pfizer booster’s neutralizing ability against Omicron was four times lower than against Delta. According to the Sheba study, even those who have received two Pfizer shots plus the booster can still get infected with the Omicron variant. People who got the second dose only did not have any protection against Omicron, according to Israeli researchers.
A medical worker stores a swab in a vial at XL Schiphol test location, after Dutch health authorities said that 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on flights from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
WHO: Omicron Strain Found in 63 Countries, Might Surpass Delta in Spreading Speed
Yesterday, 17:35 GMT
11
Another study published on the MedRxiv platform showed that two Pfizer doses give 22.5 percent protection against symptomatic infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said this month that his company expected to know within several weeks whether a new vaccine will be needed for the Omicron variant, and doses will likely be available by March.
022000
Discuss
Popular comments
Again no mention that omicron is a mild form of covid-19 that isn't killing people like the other strains. Thumbs down promoting hype.
vtvot tak
13 December, 05:01 GMT
000000
Especially thumbs down promoting israel in the article.
vtvot tak
13 December, 05:02 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:55 GMTOmicron Strain Could Reduce Effectiveness of Pfizer Shots by More Than 30 Times - Study
01:42 GMTRescuers Lift Up Last Body From Siberia Coal Mine Following Accident - Governor
01:31 GMTRosneft Expects Russian Government to Give Company Access to Gas Exports - Vice President
01:09 GMTAssange’s Fiancee Accuses US of Using UK as ‘Executioner’ in Plot to Kill WikiLeaks Founder
00:44 GMTJohnson Urges Brits to Get COVID Booster Jabs Ahead of Omicron 'Tidal Wave'
00:36 GMT'Last Chance': UK Foreign Secretary Warns Time is Running Out for Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Talks
Yesterday'Queen of the Vampires': Genre-Defining Author Anne Rice Dies From Stroke at 80
YesterdayCovert US Drone Strike Unit That Massacred Syrian Civilians Had Carte Blanche for 5 Years - Report
YesterdayTrump-O'Reilly Tour Kicks Off With Empty Seats in Florida
YesterdayHow Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Helps Solidify Growing Cooperation Between Russia and China
YesterdaySouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for COVID-19, Office Reveals
YesterdayUK Police Find Body in South London Park Connected to Disappearance of Petra Srncova
YesterdayRed Bull's Max Verstappen to Leave Abu Dhabi as 2021 F1 Champ After Stewards Dismiss Protests
Yesterday'Towns Gone', Lives Lost: Watch Post-Tornado Devastation as Death Toll in Kentucky Surpasses 80
YesterdayScottish Police Log Arrested Male Rapists as Women if They 'Self-Identify'
YesterdayG7 Leaders Pledge 'Severe Cost' in Event of Russian 'Military Aggression' in Ukraine
YesterdayMilitary Reportedly Besiege Headquarters of Ousted President's Party in Guinean Siguiri
Yesterday'This is Dumb': German Police Mocked Online for Enforcing COVID Social Distancing With Rulers
YesterdayBiden's Ratings on Handling Inflation, Economy and Crime Continue to Fall as POTUS Brushes Off Polls
YesterdayWHO: Omicron Strain Found in 63 Countries, Might Surpass Delta in Spreading Speed