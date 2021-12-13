https://sputniknews.com/20211213/not-elon-musk-social-media-grills-time-magazines-choice-for-person-of-the-year-1091494543.html

'Not Elon Musk': Social Media Grills Time Magazine's Choice for Person of the Year

A trove of netizens have been left frustrated after Time Magazine selected SpaceX founder Elon Musk as the "Person of the Year," suggesting a that a number of others would have been better suited.

Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, Stacey Abrams - these individuals and many other people could have been better suited for Time's 2021 Person of the Year, according to Twitter threads full of netizens frustrated with the magazine's nod to top multibillionaire Elon Musk.It was revealed on Monday that the SpaceX and Tesla founder had secured Time's accolade, alongside singer Olivia Rodrigo and gymnast Simone Biles as Entertainer of the Year and Athlete of the Year, respectively. Heroes of the Year are the researchers who participated in COVID vaccine studies.It is the figure of the richest man on Earth, however, that did not sit well with netizens, many of who believe is "unfair" that a "narcissist billionaire" who "doesn't pay taxes" is anointed as a Person of the Year.Others preferred to ignore Time's choice and offer their own.One user rolled out an alternative cover for Time.Musk was hailed by Time as the man who "aspires to save our planet" and "get us a new one to inhabit". The one human with the highest net worth has rarely left the media spotlight in 2021, stealing the headlines and rocking the world of cryptocurrency with tweets alone. In April, his company SpaceX secured an exclusive NASA contract to put American astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972.Musk has his own share of controversy, however, for his stance on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines, and has also been criticised by some liberals for not paying his fair share of taxes given impressive wealth. Musk has also strongly criticised Joe Biden's massive Build Back Better US infrastructure spending bill.

