Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/not-elon-musk-social-media-grills-time-magazines-choice-for-person-of-the-year-1091494543.html
'Not Elon Musk': Social Media Grills Time Magazine's Choice for Person of the Year
'Not Elon Musk': Social Media Grills Time Magazine's Choice for Person of the Year
A trove of netizens have been left frustrated after Time Magazine selected SpaceX founder Elon Musk as the "Person of the Year," suggesting a that a number of others would have been better suited.
2021-12-13T23:14+0000
2021-12-13T23:09+0000
elon musk
time magazine
twitter
social media
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091494703_0:789:2048:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_851d323ae434d5424f0ece6add851dda.jpg
Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, Stacey Abrams - these individuals and many other people could have been better suited for Time's 2021 Person of the Year, according to Twitter threads full of netizens frustrated with the magazine's nod to top multibillionaire Elon Musk.It was revealed on Monday that the SpaceX and Tesla founder had secured Time's accolade, alongside singer Olivia Rodrigo and gymnast Simone Biles as Entertainer of the Year and Athlete of the Year, respectively. Heroes of the Year are the researchers who participated in COVID vaccine studies.It is the figure of the richest man on Earth, however, that did not sit well with netizens, many of who believe is "unfair" that a "narcissist billionaire" who "doesn't pay taxes" is anointed as a Person of the Year.Others preferred to ignore Time's choice and offer their own.One user rolled out an alternative cover for Time.Musk was hailed by Time as the man who "aspires to save our planet" and "get us a new one to inhabit". The one human with the highest net worth has rarely left the media spotlight in 2021, stealing the headlines and rocking the world of cryptocurrency with tweets alone. In April, his company SpaceX secured an exclusive NASA contract to put American astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972.Musk has his own share of controversy, however, for his stance on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines, and has also been criticised by some liberals for not paying his fair share of taxes given impressive wealth. Musk has also strongly criticised Joe Biden's massive Build Back Better US infrastructure spending bill.
Absolutely Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal medicine is the best for Herpes Virus and other untreatable diseases. I have been leaving with the Herpes Virus for over 8 years which I was infected from my ex husband with lot of outbreaks which comes twice a month with severe itchiness and blisters on my back and genital area, we were recommended to Valtrex medication which we have been using but only helps control the outbreaks for some while. We have been searching for a complete cure due to the stigma attached to the virus. I read a testimony on (BiT-chute) platform of a case of Genital Herpes from california cured with Herbs. I was curious because I was told there was no cure yet for the virus. I informed my ex husband who discouraged me that it is a scam but with continuous testimonies of different patients from different countries been cured from Cancer and herpes virus, I decided to give the herbal specialist a try now i am well in good health , Email,drahmedusman510@gmail.com
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091494703_0:597:2048:2133_1920x0_80_0_0_f172c00a8508d4a9ccbab655feedff77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, time magazine, twitter, social media, viral

'Not Elon Musk': Social Media Grills Time Magazine's Choice for Person of the Year

23:14 GMT 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / MARK MAHANEY/TIMEElon Musk, founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX and Tesla Chief Executive Officer, poses on the cover image of Time magazine's 2021 "Person of the Year" edition released in New York City, U.S. December 13, 2021.
Elon Musk, founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX and Tesla Chief Executive Officer, poses on the cover image of Time magazine's 2021 Person of the Year edition released in New York City, U.S. December 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / MARK MAHANEY/TIME
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On Monday, Time magazine revealed its choice for Person of the Year, along with Heroes of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.
Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, Stacey Abrams - these individuals and many other people could have been better suited for Time's 2021 Person of the Year, according to Twitter threads full of netizens frustrated with the magazine's nod to top multibillionaire Elon Musk.
It was revealed on Monday that the SpaceX and Tesla founder had secured Time's accolade, alongside singer Olivia Rodrigo and gymnast Simone Biles as Entertainer of the Year and Athlete of the Year, respectively. Heroes of the Year are the researchers who participated in COVID vaccine studies.
It is the figure of the richest man on Earth, however, that did not sit well with netizens, many of who believe is "unfair" that a "narcissist billionaire" who "doesn't pay taxes" is anointed as a Person of the Year.
Others preferred to ignore Time's choice and offer their own.
One user rolled out an alternative cover for Time.
Musk was hailed by Time as the man who "aspires to save our planet" and "get us a new one to inhabit". The one human with the highest net worth has rarely left the media spotlight in 2021, stealing the headlines and rocking the world of cryptocurrency with tweets alone. In April, his company SpaceX secured an exclusive NASA contract to put American astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972.
Musk has his own share of controversy, however, for his stance on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines, and has also been criticised by some liberals for not paying his fair share of taxes given impressive wealth. Musk has also strongly criticised Joe Biden's massive Build Back Better US infrastructure spending bill.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Absolutely Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal medicine is the best for Herpes Virus and other untreatable diseases. I have been leaving with the Herpes Virus for over 8 years which I was infected from my ex husband with lot of outbreaks which comes twice a month with severe itchiness and blisters on my back and genital area, we were recommended to Valtrex medication which we have been using but only helps control the outbreaks for some while. We have been searching for a complete cure due to the stigma attached to the virus. I read a testimony on (BiT-chute) platform of a case of Genital Herpes from california cured with Herbs. I was curious because I was told there was no cure yet for the virus. I informed my ex husband who discouraged me that it is a scam but with continuous testimonies of different patients from different countries been cured from Cancer and herpes virus, I decided to give the herbal specialist a try now i am well in good health , Email,drahmedusman510@gmail.com
AwAndrea walmper
14 December, 02:21 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:12 GMTSynthetic Marijuana Warning Issued After 'Spice' Leaves Dozens Hospitalized With Severe Bleeding
YesterdayThe Biggest Winners & Losers of the Champions League Redraw
Yesterday'Summit for Democracy': How Biden is Losing Asia-Pacific to China Without Firing a Shot
YesterdayQuestions Linger as to Why Workers Stayed at Kentucky Candle Factory After Tornado Warning Came
Yesterday'Not Elon Musk': Social Media Grills Time Magazine's Choice for Person of the Year
YesterdayTaiwan Minister's Feed Cut at US Democracy Summit After Map Shows ROC, China in Different Colors
YesterdayWaPo Claims Israel Preemptively Struck Would-Be Syrian Sarin Plants in 2020, 2021 on Scant Evidence
YesterdayBiden's Build Back Better Act Will Ramp Up Inflation & Federal Deficit, Say Top Obama Economists
YesterdayPentagon: Troops Tied to Botched Kabul Drone Strike That Killed 10 Civilians Will Face No Punishment
YesterdayKentucky National Guard Calls Up 300 Troops to Help With Tornado Aftermath – Pentagon
YesterdayKentucky Governor Confirms Tornado Death Toll Has Risen to 74, With 109 People Still Unaccounted
YesterdaySenate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill
YesterdayFormer US Police Officer Chauvin to Appear in Court on Wednesday to Change Plea - Filing
YesterdayUS Supreme Court Denies Bid to Block New York Health Care Worker COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayWife of US Spy to Finally Stand Trial for Killing UK Teen Harry Dunn
YesterdayFormer Afghan Ambassador Reveals What Has to be Done by Taliban to Gain International Recognition
YesterdayBiden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual
YesterdayUS Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding
YesterdayJ.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
YesterdayOver 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US