Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/mainland-china-confirms-first-case-of-omicron-coronavirus-variant-repots-say-1091487434.html
Mainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
Mainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
The first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Mainland China, CCTV reported on Monday.
2021-12-13T13:32+0000
2021-12-13T13:36+0000
omicron covid strain
asia & pacific
china
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083699435_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb060665a7929b024a9e110fb1abadb7.jpg
Health authorities in the northern city of Tianjin reported the case, according to CCTV.The Omicron strain, which originated in South Africa, was designated a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation. Its spread has prompted lockdowns and the tightening of anti-pandemic measures across the globe. The strain contains more mutations of the spike protein (32) than all previous variants, which raises concerns about its possibly high transmissibility.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083699435_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9febc48d5d452e46f49b43c35109509c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, coronavirus, covid-19

Mainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say

13:32 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 13.12.2021)
© REUTERS / CHINA DAILYMedical workers in protective suits test nucleic acid samples inside a Huo-Yan (Fire Eye) laboratory of BGI, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China early August 5, 2021
Medical workers in protective suits test nucleic acid samples inside a Huo-Yan (Fire Eye) laboratory of BGI, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China early August 5, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Mainland China, CCTV reported on Monday.
Health authorities in the northern city of Tianjin reported the case, according to CCTV.
The Omicron strain, which originated in South Africa, was designated a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation. Its spread has prompted lockdowns and the tightening of anti-pandemic measures across the globe. The strain contains more mutations of the spike protein (32) than all previous variants, which raises concerns about its possibly high transmissibility.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:01 GMTUS, China and Koreas Agree 'in Principle' to Put Formal End to Korean War Decades After Conflict
14:01 GMTBerlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
13:39 GMTOlympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
12:43 GMTSweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case
12:42 GMTAustralia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
12:41 GMTTehran Reportedly Getting Ready for Space Satellite Launch Amid Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
12:28 GMTUS Withdrawal From ABM Treaty Continues to Adversely Affect Global Security 20 Years After
12:19 GMTIndia Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes Killed in Parliament Attack 20 Years Ago
12:11 GMT#MeToo: 'James Bond' Actress Naomie Harris Reveals 'Huge Star' Groped Her During an Audition
11:46 GMTRussia Can Help Central African Republic Boost Its Military Power, Parliament Speaker Says
11:46 GMTKapow! Seven Charged Over Shocking London Supermarket Brawl Involving Batman and Spiderman
11:39 GMTBoris Johnson: At Least One COVID Omicron Death Confirmed in UK
11:38 GMTUS Forces Kidnapped Several Civilians in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, Local Media Says
11:36 GMTSeeking 'Good Relations' With All Countries, Taliban Appears Ready to Sink Feud With US
10:39 GMTDamaged USS Connecticut Seen for the First Time Since October Collision - Photo