'Last Chance': UK Foreign Secretary Warns Time is Running Out for Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Talks

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Sunday that Iran may only have one final opportunity to rejoin the historic 2015 nuclear deal amid the latest spike in tensions between regional powers.Negotiations over a new JCPOA nuclear deal have been taking place in Vienna since late last month after a five-month pause while Iran held elections and saw the rise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.On Saturday, Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, voiced a similar sentiment."Time is running out," she noted.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also concerned that negotiations will end without a result. In the wake of a US delegation negotiating with Iran through European allies, Blinken said, “I have to tell you, recent moves, recent rhetoric, don't give us a lot of cause for optimism.”The pessimism comes only a week after US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley told Al Jazeera that officials were "fully committed to a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.” Earlier this month, Blinken revealed that the latest round of talks in Vienna were halted after negotiators determined that Iran was not "serious about doing what's necessary to return to compliance." Iran later responded to the remarks by blaming the setback on the US' refusal to lift restrictive sanctions.The JCPOA was initially negotiated over the course of 20 months - from 2013 through 2015, with the 15-year deal granting expanded oversight to outside entities over Iran’s nuclear program. The agreement allowed Iran to slowly develop a nuclear infrastructure.In 2018, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement after accusing Iran of breaching restrictions of the agreement. In the wake of the sudden withdrawal, Iran subsequently discarded its nuclear program constraints as the US began a "maximum pressure" campaign that saw a slew of sanctions imposed.

Zeke Aln According to very ancient prophecy....far beyond the Bible.... that this end war will begin here! 1

vot tak The first paragraph tells the reader this article will be from the israeloamerican pov and it will present their bs that Iran is at fault here. Everyone knows the fault lies with israeli's american and euro colonies. Further reading confirms the writer only presented the israeloamerican propaganda and did try to make out Iran as being the one that is the problem. Thumbs down, 5th column. 1

