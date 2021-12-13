Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/kentucky-national-guard-calls-up-300-troops-to-help-with-tornado-aftermath--pentagon-1091497503.html
Kentucky National Guard Calls Up 300 Troops to Help With Tornado Aftermath – Pentagon
Kentucky National Guard Calls Up 300 Troops to Help With Tornado Aftermath – Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Kentucky National Guard has called up over 300 personnel to tackle the aftermath of a devastating tornado that ripped through the... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T21:22+0000
2021-12-13T21:17+0000
deadly tornadoes in us
national guard
kentucky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091467224_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_9789c1d27b31d7eb238e3b2052d8b0d5.jpg
"So far, the Kentucky National Guard has called more than 300 personnel to duty, including 81 in law enforcement, 80 in recovery support, and 44 in debris clearance," Kirby said during a press briefing.Kirby added that at the moment the Defense Department is not anticipating additional personnel activations from other states with respect to this disaster.Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said he intends to visit Kentucky on Wednesday to personally survey storm damage following the devastating tornado.Two tornado-related deaths have also been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/kentucky-candle-factory-owner-praises-fema-for-carrying-out-rescue-mission-to-save-trapped-workers-1091485867.html
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091467224_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_549fa57970499f7a06448309f8035325.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national guard, kentucky

Kentucky National Guard Calls Up 300 Troops to Help With Tornado Aftermath – Pentagon

21:22 GMT 13.12.2021
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Kentucky National Guard has called up over 300 personnel to tackle the aftermath of a devastating tornado that ripped through the state over the weekend leaving at least 64 people dead, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.
"So far, the Kentucky National Guard has called more than 300 personnel to duty, including 81 in law enforcement, 80 in recovery support, and 44 in debris clearance," Kirby said during a press briefing.
Kirby added that at the moment the Defense Department is not anticipating additional personnel activations from other states with respect to this disaster.
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said he intends to visit Kentucky on Wednesday to personally survey storm damage following the devastating tornado.
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory is seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S. December 12, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Kentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:18 GMT
Two tornado-related deaths have also been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:22 GMTKentucky National Guard Calls Up 300 Troops to Help With Tornado Aftermath – Pentagon
21:11 GMTKentucky Governor Confirms Tornado Death Toll Has Risen to 74, With 109 People Still Unaccounted
21:09 GMTSenate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill
20:46 GMTFormer US Police Officer Chauvin to Appear in Court on Wednesday to Change Plea - Filing
20:42 GMTUS Supreme Court Denies Bid to Block New York Health Care Worker COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
20:25 GMTWife of US Spy to Finally Stand Trial for Killing UK Teen Harry Dunn
20:23 GMTFormer Afghan Ambassador Reveals What Has to be Done by Taliban to Gain International Recognition
19:04 GMTBiden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual
18:34 GMTUS Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding
18:25 GMTJ.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
18:24 GMTOver 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US
18:08 GMTBritish, American Retailers Join Court Battles Against Visa, MasterCard Over Transaction Fees
18:08 GMTUS Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
17:20 GMTUK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
17:19 GMTRussian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Brain Diseases
17:16 GMTAmazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says