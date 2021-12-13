https://sputniknews.com/20211213/kentucky-governor-updates-tornado-casualty-data-as-total-of-64-found-dead-105-missing-1091490445.html

Kentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has stated that 64 people died as a result of tornadoes hitting the state over the weekend, while another 105 remain unaccounted for.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has stated that according to the latest information, 64 people died as a result of tornadoes hitting the state over the weekend. Another 105 remain unaccounted for, according to Beshear.

