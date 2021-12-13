Kentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has stated that according to the latest information, 64 people died as a result of tornadoes hitting the state over the weekend. Another 105 remain unaccounted for, according to Beshear.
During an interview on 12 December, Governor Andy Beshear claimed that death toll from the deadly tornadoes, which hit the state overnight on Friday, had exceeded 80 and might rise all the way to 100.
"There will be more. We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. It may be weeks before we have counts on both deaths and levels of destruction", Beshear said.