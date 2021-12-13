Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/kentucky-governor-updates-tornado-casualty-data-as-total-of-64-found-dead-105-missing-1091490445.html
Kentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
Kentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has stated that 64 people died as a result of tornadoes hitting the state over the weekend, while another 105 remain unaccounted for.
2021-12-13T15:18+0000
2021-12-13T15:31+0000
us
kentucky
tornadoes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has stated that according to the latest information, 64 people died as a result of tornadoes hitting the state over the weekend. Another 105 remain unaccounted for, according to Beshear.
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, kentucky, tornadoes

Kentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing

15:18 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 13.12.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
During an interview on 12 December, Governor Andy Beshear claimed that death toll from the deadly tornadoes, which hit the state overnight on Friday, had exceeded 80 and might rise all the way to 100.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has stated that according to the latest information, 64 people died as a result of tornadoes hitting the state over the weekend. Another 105 remain unaccounted for, according to Beshear.

"There will be more. We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. It may be weeks before we have counts on both deaths and levels of destruction", Beshear said.

300010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
15:12 GMTKentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
14:30 GMTSwedish Coast Guard Investigate 'Gross Sea Drunkenness' After UK Cargo Ship Collides With Dredger
14:16 GMTJordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think
14:06 GMTSituation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
14:05 GMTThree Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir
14:01 GMTUS, China and Koreas Agree 'in Principle' to Put Formal End to Korean War Decades After Conflict
14:01 GMTBerlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
13:39 GMTOlympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year