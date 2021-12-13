Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
Kentucky Governor Confirms Tornado Death Toll Has Risen to 74, With 109 People Still Unaccounted
Kentucky has emerged as the hardest-hit US state in a recent series of deadly tornadoes to touch down in the Midwest. Around 300 members of the National Guard have been deployed to the state, where cadaver dogs are still searching for victims.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) confirmed on Monday that at least 74 individuals have died as a result of the recent twisters, and another 109 individuals remain missing.
"Our newest estimate on deaths ... we are now up to 74 Kentuckians that we have lost," Beshear told reporters during an afternoon conference.
The death toll is expected to rise as data continues to come in, the Kentucky governor noted.
Over the weekend, Western Kentucky endured a total four tornadoes, including a major twister that ripped through more than 200 miles (322 kilometers).
Mayfield, Kentucky, a town with an estimated population of 10,000 people, was hit particularly hard during the Saturday night event.
