https://sputniknews.com/20211213/kentucky-gov-andy-beshear-briefs-media-on-deadly-tornado-response-1091490218.html

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response

Kentucky became the worst-hit state following a devastating tornado swarm in the United States on Friday night. The current death toll stands at over 80, but local authorities fear the number may exceed 100.

2021-12-13T15:12+0000

2021-12-13T15:12+0000

2021-12-13T15:16+0000

deadly tornadoes in us

us

kentucky

tornado

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091466897_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_1e069be9d2c7d5b6e3a7b401b307fafc.jpg

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a press briefing to discuss the state's relief response after a number of tornadoes swept through the state.Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky, where dozens of people died because of the tornado outbreak.Federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property damage, the White House specified. Damage assessments continue and additional forms of assistance could be designated later.Follow Sputnik's Live to Find Out More!

kentucky

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, kentucky, tornado