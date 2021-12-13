Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
Kentucky became the worst-hit state following a devastating tornado swarm in the United States on Friday night. The current death toll stands at over 80, but local authorities fear the number may exceed 100.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a press briefing to discuss the state's relief response after a number of tornadoes swept through the state.Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky, where dozens of people died because of the tornado outbreak.Federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property damage, the White House specified. Damage assessments continue and additional forms of assistance could be designated later.Follow Sputnik's Live to Find Out More!
Kentucky became the worst-hit state following a devastating tornado swarm in the United States on Friday night. The current death toll stands at over 80, but local authorities fear the number may exceed 100.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a press briefing to discuss the state's relief response after a number of tornadoes swept through the state.
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky, where dozens of people died because of the tornado outbreak.
Federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property damage, the White House specified. Damage assessments continue and additional forms of assistance could be designated later.