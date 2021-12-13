Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/japan-us-australia-to-build-5g-networks-in-south-pacific-to-counter-china-reports-suggest-1091489645.html
Japan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
Japan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
The United States, Japan and Australia will jointly fund the creation of a 5G network in the South Pacific to counter China's growing influence in the region and to prevent Beijing's monopolization of critical infrastructure, Kyodo reported on Monday, citing sources privy to the matter.
2021-12-13T14:43+0000
2021-12-13T14:44+0000
us
asia & pacific
japan
china
australia
5g
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091489522_0:72:2047:1223_1920x0_80_0_0_bff8b98fc728c7729c124ee1ffd31cbd.jpg
On Sunday, the three countries unveiled plans to build an undersea cable to boost internet access in the Pacific island nations of Micronesia, Nauru and Kiribati.Digicel Group, an international communications provider based in Jamaica, will be responsible for the implementation of the trilateral 5G network development project, according to Kyodo. In October, Australia's Telstra was expected to acquire Digicel's Pacific operations following reports a Chinese firm was looking to purchase it, the news said.The Australian government will reportedly fund the largest share of the $1.6 billion acquisition, while Japan and the US will contribute to business operations through public-private partnerships. As party of the deal, Japan will provide advanced equipment for 5G, Kyodo said.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/already-a-done-deal-ex-pentagon-chief-software-officer-says-us-yielding-to-china-in-ai-battle-1089832033.html
japan
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091489522_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_869255f826d7a556137342b9d73dfb75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, asia & pacific, japan, china, australia, 5g

Japan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest

14:43 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 13.12.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Ivan Radic / Cell tower and transparent 5G textCell tower and transparent 5G text
Cell tower and transparent 5G text - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Ivan Radic / Cell tower and transparent 5G text
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States, Japan and Australia will jointly fund the creation of a 5G network in the South Pacific to counter China's growing influence in the region and to prevent Beijing's monopolization of critical infrastructure, Kyodo reported on Monday, citing sources privy to the matter.
On Sunday, the three countries unveiled plans to build an undersea cable to boost internet access in the Pacific island nations of Micronesia, Nauru and Kiribati.

"Historically, we have a deep relationship with Pacific island nations, with which we share the values of democracy. We must avoid a situation in which democracy is threatened by China's control of our telecommunications networks," the source was quoted as saying by Kyodo.

Digicel Group, an international communications provider based in Jamaica, will be responsible for the implementation of the trilateral 5G network development project, according to Kyodo. In October, Australia's Telstra was expected to acquire Digicel's Pacific operations following reports a Chinese firm was looking to purchase it, the news said.
The Australian government will reportedly fund the largest share of the $1.6 billion acquisition, while Japan and the US will contribute to business operations through public-private partnerships. As party of the deal, Japan will provide advanced equipment for 5G, Kyodo said.
FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
'Already a Done Deal': Ex-Pentagon Chief Software Officer Says US Yielding to China in AI Battle
11 October, 11:03 GMT
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
14:30 GMTSwedish Coast Guard Investigate 'Gross Sea Drunkenness' After UK Cargo Ship Collides With Dredger
14:16 GMTJordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think
14:06 GMTSituation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
14:05 GMTThree Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir
14:01 GMTUS, China and Koreas Agree 'in Principle' to Put Formal End to Korean War Decades After Conflict
14:01 GMTBerlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
13:39 GMTOlympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
12:43 GMTSweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case
12:42 GMTAustralia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
12:41 GMTTehran Reportedly Getting Ready for Space Satellite Launch Amid Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
12:28 GMTUS Withdrawal From ABM Treaty Continues to Adversely Affect Global Security 20 Years After