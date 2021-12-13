Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/indias-harnaaz-sandhu-becomes-miss-universe-2021---video-1091474758.html
India's Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Miss Universe 2021 - Video
India's Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Miss Universe 2021 - Video
Indian model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has made the country proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 title. Her victory came on Monday, when she defeated Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane to capture the crown.
2021-12-13T05:48+0000
2021-12-13T05:48+0000
india
miss universe
miss universe
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091475909_0:0:3012:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_ddb5946bb7d6fa508d4ba168950cc27a.jpg
Indian model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has made the country proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 title. Her victory came on Monday, when she defeated Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane to capture the crown.Harnaaz's win over the other pageant finalists brings an end to India's 21-year title drought in the competition. She is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown after Bollywood actresses Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen (1994).In a video that is making the rounds on the internet, Harnaaz can be seen getting emotional on stage after she was announced the winner and was being crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico.After being crowned Miss Universe, Harnaaz reacted to her breakthrough victory and said in Punjabi "Chak de Phatte, India" (India go for it).When asked in the final question and answer round what advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today, she said: "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful...". "...Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide"."This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today", she said.Harnaaz's answer impressed the audience, who responded with a round of thunderous applause.Indian Celebs Flooding Social Media With Greetings Calling it a proud moment for India, actresses Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, film producer Ashoke Pandit, and many others have since flooded social media with reactions and congratulatory messages. Ordinary netizens have also deluged social media with positive messages about her victory.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091475909_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4ea51a54a5d41d0b86d10cd52ad9e49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, miss universe, miss universe, india

India's Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Miss Universe 2021 - Video

05:48 GMT 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUNMiss Universe winner Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu poses in a bathing suit during the Miss Universe pageant at the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel December 13, 2021.
Miss Universe winner Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu poses in a bathing suit during the Miss Universe pageant at the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel December 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Hailing from the Indian state of Punjab, 21-year-old model Harnaaz Sandhu was representing the country at the 70th Miss Universe event held in Eilat, Israel. Having worked in the fashion and entertainment industries, Harnaaz has won many pageant titles and also starred in Punjabi-language films such as "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".
Indian model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has made the country proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 title. Her victory came on Monday, when she defeated Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane to capture the crown.
Harnaaz's win over the other pageant finalists brings an end to India's 21-year title drought in the competition. She is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown after Bollywood actresses Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen (1994).
In a video that is making the rounds on the internet, Harnaaz can be seen getting emotional on stage after she was announced the winner and was being crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico.
After being crowned Miss Universe, Harnaaz reacted to her breakthrough victory and said in Punjabi "Chak de Phatte, India" (India go for it).
When asked in the final question and answer round what advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today, she said: "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful...". "...Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide".
"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today", she said.
Harnaaz's answer impressed the audience, who responded with a round of thunderous applause.
Indian Celebs Flooding Social Media With Greetings
Calling it a proud moment for India, actresses Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, film producer Ashoke Pandit, and many others have since flooded social media with reactions and congratulatory messages.
Ordinary netizens have also deluged social media with positive messages about her victory.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:48 GMTIndia's Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Miss Universe 2021 - Video
05:42 GMT'I Am Very Happy': Kylian Mbappe's Message to PSG Fans After Breaking 71-Year-Old Goalscoring Record
04:25 GMTUS President Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration
04:02 GMTPelosi Reportedly Intends to Lead House Democrats Through 2022 Midterm Election, Possibly Longer
03:48 GMTNew Potential Crisis Arising From NATO Buildup on Russian Border Hard to Predict - Ryabkov
03:37 GMT'He's Alive': Peloton Shifts Gears, Takes Aim at 'Sex and the City' Reboot in New Holiday Ad
03:25 GMTGunfire Erupts in Los Angeles Near Tribute to Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez
01:55 GMTOmicron Strain Could Reduce Effectiveness of Pfizer Shots by More Than 30 Times - Study
01:42 GMTRescuers Lift Up Last Body From Siberia Coal Mine Following Accident - Governor
01:31 GMTRosneft Expects Russian Government to Give Company Access to Gas Exports - Vice President
01:09 GMTAssange’s Fiancee Accuses US of Using UK as ‘Executioner’ in Plot to Kill WikiLeaks Founder
00:44 GMTJohnson Urges Brits to Get COVID Booster Jabs Ahead of Omicron 'Tidal Wave'
00:36 GMT'Last Chance': UK Foreign Secretary Warns Time is Running Out for Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Talks
Yesterday'Queen of the Vampires': Genre-Defining Author Anne Rice Dies From Stroke at 80
YesterdayCovert US Drone Strike Unit That Massacred Syrian Civilians Had Carte Blanche for 5 Years - Report
YesterdayTrump-O'Reilly Tour Kicks Off With Empty Seats in Florida
YesterdayHow Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Helps Solidify Growing Cooperation Between Russia and China
YesterdaySouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for COVID-19, Office Reveals
YesterdayUK Police Find Body in South London Park Connected to Disappearance of Petra Srncova
YesterdayRed Bull's Max Verstappen to Leave Abu Dhabi as 2021 F1 Champ After Stewards Dismiss Protests