India's Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Miss Universe 2021 - Video

Indian model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has made the country proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 title. Her victory came on Monday, when she defeated Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane to capture the crown.

Indian model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has made the country proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 title. Her victory came on Monday, when she defeated Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane to capture the crown.Harnaaz's win over the other pageant finalists brings an end to India's 21-year title drought in the competition. She is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown after Bollywood actresses Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen (1994).In a video that is making the rounds on the internet, Harnaaz can be seen getting emotional on stage after she was announced the winner and was being crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico.After being crowned Miss Universe, Harnaaz reacted to her breakthrough victory and said in Punjabi "Chak de Phatte, India" (India go for it).When asked in the final question and answer round what advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today, she said: "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful...". "...Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide"."This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today", she said.Harnaaz's answer impressed the audience, who responded with a round of thunderous applause.Indian Celebs Flooding Social Media With Greetings Calling it a proud moment for India, actresses Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, film producer Ashoke Pandit, and many others have since flooded social media with reactions and congratulatory messages. Ordinary netizens have also deluged social media with positive messages about her victory.

