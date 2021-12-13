https://sputniknews.com/20211213/indian-opposition-accuses-bjp-govt-of-misogynistic-portrayal-of-women-in-school-exam-question-1091481224.html

Indian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question

Indian opposition parties such as Congress and Shiv Sena on Monday, slammed the federal government-administered Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over questions that have sparked a row for "promoting regressive notions about women".

Indian opposition parties such as Congress and Shiv Sena on Monday, slammed the federal government-administered Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over questions that have sparked a row for "promoting regressive notions about women".Demanding an apology from the Ministry of Education, Congress President Sonia Gandhi raised the matter in parliament on Monday, saying: "The entire passage is riddled with such condemnable ideas and the questions that follow are equally nonsensical"."I add my voice to the concerns of students, parents, teachers, and educationists. And I raise strong objections to such blatantly misogynist material finding its way into an important examination conducted by the CBSE..."."...It reflects extremely poorly on the standards of education and testing, and it goes against all norms and principles of a progressive and empowered society", she added.The alleged "sexist content and anti-women questions" in the CBSE's Class 10 English examination created a political furore across the country with many, including senior politicians, netizens, and activists, slamming the CBSE officials.Other politicians, including several from Congress like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and Shiv Sena parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi, expressed their shock and anger over the text.Priyanka blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for supporting "retrograde views on women". Later in the day, the CBSE "dropped" the controversial passage that appeared in the Class 10 examination last week.

