Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/indian-opposition-accuses-bjp-govt-of-misogynistic-portrayal-of-women-in-school-exam-question-1091481224.html
Indian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
Indian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
Indian opposition parties such as Congress and Shiv Sena on Monday, slammed the federal government-administered Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over questions that have sparked a row for "promoting regressive notions about women".
2021-12-13T12:54+0000
2021-12-13T12:54+0000
india
education
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091486432_0:0:3111:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_24a0988160df6ce908370ed65ea643f7.jpg
Indian opposition parties such as Congress and Shiv Sena on Monday, slammed the federal government-administered Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over questions that have sparked a row for "promoting regressive notions about women".Demanding an apology from the Ministry of Education, Congress President Sonia Gandhi raised the matter in parliament on Monday, saying: "The entire passage is riddled with such condemnable ideas and the questions that follow are equally nonsensical"."I add my voice to the concerns of students, parents, teachers, and educationists. And I raise strong objections to such blatantly misogynist material finding its way into an important examination conducted by the CBSE..."."...It reflects extremely poorly on the standards of education and testing, and it goes against all norms and principles of a progressive and empowered society", she added.The alleged "sexist content and anti-women questions" in the CBSE's Class 10 English examination created a political furore across the country with many, including senior politicians, netizens, and activists, slamming the CBSE officials.Other politicians, including several from Congress like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and Shiv Sena parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi, expressed their shock and anger over the text.Priyanka blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for supporting "retrograde views on women". Later in the day, the CBSE "dropped" the controversial passage that appeared in the Class 10 examination last week.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091486432_18:0:2747:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e3f56fe1427d43dd4b6c7f99d544929a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, education, india

Indian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question

12:54 GMT 13.12.2021
© AP Photo / Saurabh DasIn this Aug. 5, 2010 photograph, students attend a class at a cram school in Kota, India
In this Aug. 5, 2010 photograph, students attend a class at a cram school in Kota, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© AP Photo / Saurabh Das
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
A central board exam held on Saturday for Class 10 students, carried a comprehension passage containing phrases like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children", "women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems", among other things.
Indian opposition parties such as Congress and Shiv Sena on Monday, slammed the federal government-administered Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over questions that have sparked a row for "promoting regressive notions about women".
Demanding an apology from the Ministry of Education, Congress President Sonia Gandhi raised the matter in parliament on Monday, saying: "The entire passage is riddled with such condemnable ideas and the questions that follow are equally nonsensical".
"I add my voice to the concerns of students, parents, teachers, and educationists. And I raise strong objections to such blatantly misogynist material finding its way into an important examination conducted by the CBSE...".
"...It reflects extremely poorly on the standards of education and testing, and it goes against all norms and principles of a progressive and empowered society", she added.
The alleged "sexist content and anti-women questions" in the CBSE's Class 10 English examination created a political furore across the country with many, including senior politicians, netizens, and activists, slamming the CBSE officials.
Other politicians, including several from Congress like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and Shiv Sena parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi, expressed their shock and anger over the text.
Priyanka blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for supporting "retrograde views on women".
Later in the day, the CBSE "dropped" the controversial passage that appeared in the Class 10 examination last week.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Repots Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
12:43 GMTSweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case
12:42 GMTAustralia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
12:41 GMTTehran Reportedly Getting Ready for Space Satellite Launch Amid Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
12:28 GMTUS Withdrawal From ABM Treaty Continues to Adversely Affect Global Security 20 Years After
12:19 GMTIndia Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes Killed in Parliament Attack 20 Years Ago
12:11 GMT#MeToo: 'James Bond' Actress Naomie Harris Reveals 'Huge Star' Groped Her During an Audition
11:46 GMTRussia Can Help Central African Republic Boost Its Military Power, Parliament Speaker Says
11:46 GMTKapow! Seven Charged Over Shocking London Supermarket Brawl Involving Batman and Spiderman
11:39 GMTBoris Johnson: At Least One COVID Omicron Death Confirmed in UK
11:38 GMTUS Forces Kidnapped Several Civilians in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, Local Media Says
11:36 GMTSeeking 'Good Relations' With All Countries, Taliban Appears Ready to Sink Feud With US
10:39 GMTDamaged USS Connecticut Seen for the First Time Since October Collision - Photo
10:35 GMTIsrael's Tour Guides Disappointed & Frustrated as Country Keeps Its Doors Shut for Foreign Visitors
10:16 GMTReports of New Zealand Man Having 10 COVID Shots in One Day Probed by Health Authorities
09:36 GMTBoJo's Booster Plan: NHS Providers to Do Its Best to Deliver on Vaccinating Million People Per Day