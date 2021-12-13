Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/india-may-become-1st-in-line-to-buy-russian-air-defense-system-s-500-1091489988.html
India May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
India May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
India may become the first in line to but Russian air defense system S-500, if it expresses such a desire, after the Russian Armed Forces receive them in required quantity, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said.
2021-12-13T15:02+0000
2021-12-13T15:02+0000
russia
s-500
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091489960_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ab6fd4fa60c4e0de48b12620678ffe07.jpg
"India will probably be the first on the list if it expresses a desire to buy these modern means," Borisov said in an interview with the RBC broadcaster.He specified that Russia would export the S-500s only after these systems are delivered to the Russian troops in the required quantity.In November, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik that the export of the latest Russian anti-aircraft missile defense system S-500 will begin in the next few years. According to him, the first deliveries of the S-500 to the Russian military are planned before the end of this year.The cutting-edge S-500 air defence system is capable of intercepting an array of aerial threats ranging from unmanned vehicles (UAV) to hypersonic and ballistic missiles at ranges up to 600 kilometres. A single system can track up to 10 hypersonic targets and detect hostile targets even in lower layers of space at altitudes up to 2,000 kilometres. S-500's main focus though is fighting off intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
https://sputniknews.com/20210720/russia-test-fires-s-500-missile-system-to-hit-high-speed-ballistic-target-ministry-says-1083419335.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091489960_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_56c09c58b06c1ea78a1dead4515bc663.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, s-500, india

India May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500

15:02 GMT 13.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Russian Defence MinistriS-500 missile system
S-500 missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Russian Defence Ministri
Subscribe
MOSCOW, December 13 (Sputnik) - India may become the first in line to but Russian air defense system S-500, if it expresses such a desire, after the Russian Armed Forces receive them in required quantity, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said.
"India will probably be the first on the list if it expresses a desire to buy these modern means," Borisov said in an interview with the RBC broadcaster.
He specified that Russia would export the S-500s only after these systems are delivered to the Russian troops in the required quantity.
Russian S-400 air defence system launches missile during drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2021
Russia Test-Fires S-500 Missile System to Hit High-Speed Ballistic Target, Ministry Says
20 July, 08:09 GMT
In November, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik that the export of the latest Russian anti-aircraft missile defense system S-500 will begin in the next few years. According to him, the first deliveries of the S-500 to the Russian military are planned before the end of this year.
The cutting-edge S-500 air defence system is capable of intercepting an array of aerial threats ranging from unmanned vehicles (UAV) to hypersonic and ballistic missiles at ranges up to 600 kilometres. A single system can track up to 10 hypersonic targets and detect hostile targets even in lower layers of space at altitudes up to 2,000 kilometres. S-500's main focus though is fighting off intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
600000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
15:12 GMTKentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
14:30 GMTSwedish Coast Guard Investigate 'Gross Sea Drunkenness' After UK Cargo Ship Collides With Dredger
14:16 GMTJordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think
14:06 GMTSituation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
14:05 GMTThree Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir
14:01 GMTUS, China and Koreas Agree 'in Principle' to Put Formal End to Korean War Decades After Conflict
14:01 GMTBerlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
13:39 GMTOlympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year