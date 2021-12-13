Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/hes-alive-peloton-shifts-gears-takes-aim-at-sex-and-the-city-reboot-in-new-holiday-ad--1091473658.html
'He's Alive': Peloton Shifts Gears, Takes Aim at 'Sex and the City' Reboot in New Holiday Ad
'He's Alive': Peloton Shifts Gears, Takes Aim at 'Sex and the City' Reboot in New Holiday Ad
Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. hit a 52-week low on Friday, and ended the day at $38.51—down 5.4%. The continued drop in the US-based exercise company's... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T03:37+0000
2021-12-13T03:32+0000
stock market
business
social media
exercise
hbo
peloton
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091473614_0:0:1511:850_1920x0_80_0_0_bd52792cbc2919360e691c983fa61c17.png
As the holidays draw near and Peloton stock continues to sink, the company is seeking to rebound from a recent series of selloffs with a new ad that touts the company's equipment and parodies the premiere episode of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot. SPOILER ALERT: During the first episode of "And Just Like That...," Mr. Big (Chris Noth), the longtime lover interest of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), dies after completing his 1,000th Peloton exercise class with instructor Jess King. Peloton's cheeky ad provides somewhat of an alternate ending for fans wanting to see Noth portray Mr. Big one last time. In the 38-second holiday ad, Noth is seen sitting in front of the fire with King, his Peloton instructor. "You look great," King tells Noth, who replies, "I feel great." As the camera zooms out to reveal two Peloton at-home exercise bikes, actor Ryan Reynolds is overheard providing a voiceover that appears to counter the idea that Mr. Big's unexpected death was directly attributable to his 45-minute workout. This is not the first time Peloton has addressed the use of its brand in the limited series, as Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of a Peloton health and wellness council, asserted to the LA Times that the fictional character's untimely death should not be linked to the exercise bike, but to his "extravagant lifestyle" and previous heart attack. "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6," she noted. "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death." In fact, his Peloton classes may have assisted in delaying another cardiac event, Steinbaum offered.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091473614_145:0:1278:850_1920x0_80_0_0_7ecf1c7c68f4f8744cc0625861d0b9d6.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stock market, business, social media, exercise, hbo, peloton

'He's Alive': Peloton Shifts Gears, Takes Aim at 'Sex and the City' Reboot in New Holiday Ad

03:37 GMT 13.12.2021
© YouTube/PelotonPeloton's "He's Alive" holiday ad, featuring actor Chris Noth, who portrayed Mr. Big in "Sex and the City" and the HBO Max reboot "And Just Like That..."
Peloton's He's Alive holiday ad, featuring actor Chris Noth, who portrayed Mr. Big in Sex and the City and the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That... - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© YouTube/Peloton
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. hit a 52-week low on Friday, and ended the day at $38.51—down 5.4%. The continued drop in the US-based exercise company's stock came alongside the recent premiere of "And Just Like That...," the HBO Max reboot of "Sex and the City" that featured an unexpectedly dramatic scene involving a Peloton exercise bike.
As the holidays draw near and Peloton stock continues to sink, the company is seeking to rebound from a recent series of selloffs with a new ad that touts the company's equipment and parodies the premiere episode of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot.
SPOILER ALERT: During the first episode of "And Just Like That...," Mr. Big (Chris Noth), the longtime lover interest of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), dies after completing his 1,000th Peloton exercise class with instructor Jess King.
Peloton's cheeky ad provides somewhat of an alternate ending for fans wanting to see Noth portray Mr. Big one last time. In the 38-second holiday ad, Noth is seen sitting in front of the fire with King, his Peloton instructor.
"You look great," King tells Noth, who replies, "I feel great."
"Shall we take another ride? Life is too short not to," Noth adds with a chuckle.
As the camera zooms out to reveal two Peloton at-home exercise bikes, actor Ryan Reynolds is overheard providing a voiceover that appears to counter the idea that Mr. Big's unexpected death was directly attributable to his 45-minute workout.
"And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases," Reynolds touted. "Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He's alive."
This is not the first time Peloton has addressed the use of its brand in the limited series, as Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of a Peloton health and wellness council, asserted to the LA Times that the fictional character's untimely death should not be linked to the exercise bike, but to his "extravagant lifestyle" and previous heart attack.
"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6," she noted. "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death."
In fact, his Peloton classes may have assisted in delaying another cardiac event, Steinbaum offered.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:02 GMTPelosi Reportedly Intends to Lead House Democrats Through 2022 Midterm Election, Possibly Longer
03:48 GMTNew Potential Crisis Arising From NATO Buildup on Russian Border Hard to Predict - Ryabkov
03:37 GMT'He's Alive': Peloton Shifts Gears, Takes Aim at 'Sex and the City' Reboot in New Holiday Ad
03:25 GMTGunfire Erupts in Los Angeles Near Tribute to Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez
01:55 GMTOmicron Strain Could Reduce Effectiveness of Pfizer Shots by More Than 30 Times - Study
01:42 GMTRescuers Lift Up Last Body From Siberia Coal Mine Following Accident - Governor
01:31 GMTRosneft Expects Russian Government to Give Company Access to Gas Exports - Vice President
01:09 GMTAssange’s Fiancee Accuses US of Using UK as ‘Executioner’ in Plot to Kill WikiLeaks Founder
00:44 GMTJohnson Urges Brits to Get COVID Booster Jabs Ahead of Omicron 'Tidal Wave'
00:36 GMT'Last Chance': UK Foreign Secretary Warns Time is Running Out for Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Talks
Yesterday'Queen of the Vampires': Genre-Defining Author Anne Rice Dies From Stroke at 80
YesterdayCovert US Drone Strike Unit That Massacred Syrian Civilians Had Carte Blanche for 5 Years - Report
YesterdayTrump-O'Reilly Tour Kicks Off With Empty Seats in Florida
YesterdayHow Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Helps Solidify Growing Cooperation Between Russia and China
YesterdaySouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for COVID-19, Office Reveals
YesterdayUK Police Find Body in South London Park Connected to Disappearance of Petra Srncova
YesterdayRed Bull's Max Verstappen to Leave Abu Dhabi as 2021 F1 Champ After Stewards Dismiss Protests
Yesterday'Towns Gone', Lives Lost: Watch Post-Tornado Devastation as Death Toll in Kentucky Surpasses 80
YesterdayScottish Police Log Arrested Male Rapists as Women if They 'Self-Identify'
YesterdayG7 Leaders Pledge 'Severe Cost' in Event of Russian 'Military Aggression' in Ukraine