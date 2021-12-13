Registration was successful!
Gunfire Erupts in Los Angeles Near Tribute to Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez
Gunfire Erupts in Los Angeles Near Tribute to Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez
Vicente 'Chente' Fernández Gómez, popularly known as 'El Rey de la Música Ranchera,' passed away on Sunday, around 6:15 a.m. local time in the Western Mexican state of Jalisco.
Authorities in Los Angeles, California, are investigating reports of a Sunday night shooting that reportedly occurred directly across from the Hollywood Walk of Fame star belonging to Vicente Fernández. According to NBC Los Angeles, fans of the iconic Mexican singer were mourning his death when at least four to five gunshots rang out from the window of a nearby apartment building around 7:00 p.m. local time.The alleged gunfire can be overheard in eyewitness video since uploaded to social media. No injuries have been reported, and authorities have since cleared the scene, ABC7's Leanne Suter reported. No suspect has been detained by authorities. The incident comes as fans across the world mourn the loss of the Grammy-award-winning king of ranchera music. Many highlighted that Fernández's passing coincides with the December 12 birth of Our Lady Guadalupe—a day that commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican, near Mexico City in 1531. Fernández—who was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998, and sold more than 50 million records during his lifespan— is survived by his wife, María del Refugio Abarca Villasenor, their three sons, Vicente Jr., Gerardo, Alejandro, and a daughter, Alejandra.
2021
Gunfire Erupts in Los Angeles Near Tribute to Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez

03:25 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 03:57 GMT 13.12.2021)
© Twitter/Leanne Suter
#BREAKING Gunfire erupts across the street from tribute to #VicenteFernandez at his star on walk of fame. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Twitter/Leanne Suter
Evan Craighead
