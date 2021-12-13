https://sputniknews.com/20211213/former-us-police-officer-chauvin-to-appear-in-court-on-wednesday-to-change-plea---filing-1091497040.html

Former US Police Officer Chauvin to Appear in Court on Wednesday to Change Plea - Filing

Former US Police Officer Chauvin to Appear in Court on Wednesday to Change Plea - Filing

Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin will appear in a US court on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in the federal civil rights case against him for the murder of George Floyd, according to a court notice filed Monday.

2021-12-13T20:46+0000

2021-12-13T20:46+0000

2021-12-13T20:41+0000

minnesota

plea

george floyd

derek chauvin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082869471_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51824585542a798bb9ebe18921ed16fb.jpg

The change of plea hearing is set for Wednesday, December 15 at 9:00 a.m. in the Saint Paul Courthouse with Judge Paul Magnuson, the notice said.Chauvin and three other ex-Minneapolis police officers initially pleaded not guilty to charges of federal civil rights violations brought against them in connection with the death of George Floyd, for which Chauvin was already sentenced to 22.5 years in prison after being found guilty of murder.Chauvin is also being simultaneously charged in connection with a previous incident from September of 2017 in which Chauvin is accused of depriving a 14-year-old of the constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force.

https://sputniknews.com/20210626/derek-chauvins-tough-sentence-is-unlikely-to-impact-legal-practice-or-change-system-observers-say-1083247634.html

minnesota

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

minnesota, plea, george floyd, derek chauvin