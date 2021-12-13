At Least Seven Injured After Improvised Bomb Blast at Convent in Moscow Region

An improvised bomb went off near a school located on the premises of a convent in the Russian city of Serpukhov, the emergency services stated on Monday. At least seven people were injured by the blast, all believed to be minors.After the blast, students and teachers were evacuated from the school, police stated.The media has reported that at least one of the victims was hospitalised. Preliminary reports by the police suggested that the attack was organised by a former student of the convent school. The suspect is believed to be among the injured.
An investigation into the incident has since been launched by the Russian authorities.
"Today at 8:24 a.m. [05:24 GMT], an 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox school near the Vladychny Vvedensky Convent in the city of Serpukhov and blew himself up", the office of the Interior Ministry in the Moscow Region said in a statement.
