https://sputniknews.com/20211213/eu-foreign-policy-chief-borrell-holds-press-conference-after-ministerial-meeting-in-brussels-1091476616.html

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels

The ministers gathered to discuss main foreign policy issues, including the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border, tensions in Ukraine, the situation in... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-13T16:20+0000

2021-12-13T16:20+0000

2021-12-13T16:24+0000

brussels

eu

josep borrell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091491737_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0825ecc5914bd6979fafec8a6b460eb6.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Brussels, where EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is holding a press conference after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

discoversci Borrell ... Another European bureaucratic buffoon. So the new truth is now that Belarus people are guilty of mass migration, caused by Eropean dorks and US terrorists ? Wow, you have some nerve, I must admit, Borrell ape. 0

1

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels 2021-12-13T16:20+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

brussels, eu, josep borrell, видео