International
LIVE: EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
The ministers gathered to discuss main foreign policy issues, including the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border, tensions in Ukraine, the situation in... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T16:20+0000
2021-12-13T16:24+0000
brussels
eu
josep borrell
Sputnik comes live from Brussels, where EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is holding a press conference after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Borrell ... Another European bureaucratic buffoon. So the new truth is now that Belarus people are guilty of mass migration, caused by Eropean dorks and US terrorists ? Wow, you have some nerve, I must admit, Borrell ape.
brussels, eu, josep borrell

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels

16:20 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 16:24 GMT 13.12.2021)
© Sputnik
The ministers gathered to discuss main foreign policy issues, including the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border, tensions in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan and relations between Europe and Africa.
Sputnik comes live from Brussels, where EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is holding a press conference after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Borrell ... Another European bureaucratic buffoon. So the new truth is now that Belarus people are guilty of mass migration, caused by Eropean dorks and US terrorists ? Wow, you have some nerve, I must admit, Borrell ape.
discoversci
13 December, 19:32 GMT
