https://sputniknews.com/20211213/boris-johnson-at-least-one-covid-omicron-death-confirmed-in-uk-1091484068.html

Boris Johnson: At Least One COVID Omicron Death Confirmed in UK

Boris Johnson: At Least One COVID Omicron Death Confirmed in UK

The United Kingdom earlier raised its coronavirus alert level to four amid the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant in the country. Shortly afterwards... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-13T11:39+0000

2021-12-13T11:39+0000

2021-12-13T12:01+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091484556_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_03a76b060fef919f99829a1774cb5264.jpg

UK PM Boris Johnson said on Monday that at least one patient has been confirmed to have died after being infected with the Omicron coronavirus strain.The prime minister underlined that "the best thing we can do is all get our boosters", echoing the sentiment he had when the COVID alert level in the United Kingdom was raised to four due to the spread of the Omicron strain.On Sunday, Johnson sounded the alarm, saying that the UK is now "facing an emergency" as the new variant rips through the country. In order to tackle the new outbreak, the PM unveiled an ambitious vaccination plan. His new goal envisages everyone in England over 18 years old being eligible for a booster jab before the year's end. In order to achieve this goal, Johnson said that 42 military teams would be deployed across every region to help the vaccination efforts. Aside from this, working hours in vaccination clinics will be extended and more appointments will be available.Currently, some 3,137 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, after a record 1,239 additional cases was registered on Sunday. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News earlier that "about 10" people have been hospitalised in the country over the new coronavirus strain.

https://sputniknews.com/20211213/bojos-booster-plan-nhs-providers-to-do-its-best-to-deliver-on-vaccinating-million-people-per-day-1091480419.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

uk