Boris Johnson: At Least One COVID Omicron Death Confirmed in UK

UK PM Boris Johnson said on Monday that at least one patient has been confirmed to have died after being infected with the Omicron coronavirus strain.The prime minister underlined that "the best thing we can do is all get our boosters", echoing the sentiment he had when the COVID alert level in the United Kingdom was raised to four due to the spread of the Omicron strain.On Sunday, Johnson sounded the alarm, saying that the UK is now "facing an emergency" as the new variant rips through the country. In order to tackle the new outbreak, the PM unveiled an ambitious vaccination plan. His new goal envisages everyone in England over 18 years old being eligible for a booster jab before the year's end. In order to achieve this goal, Johnson said that 42 military teams would be deployed across every region to help the vaccination efforts. Aside from this, working hours in vaccination clinics will be extended and more appointments will be available.Currently, some 3,137 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, after a record 1,239 additional cases was registered on Sunday. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News earlier that "about 10" people have been hospitalised in the country over the new coronavirus strain.
"Sadly yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron", Johnson revealed during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington. "So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population".
The prime minister underlined that "the best thing we can do is all get our boosters", echoing the sentiment he had when the COVID alert level in the United Kingdom was raised to four due to the spread of the Omicron strain.
On Sunday, Johnson sounded the alarm, saying that the UK is now "facing an emergency" as the new variant rips through the country. In order to tackle the new outbreak, the PM unveiled an ambitious vaccination plan. His new goal envisages everyone in England over 18 years old being eligible for a booster jab before the year's end.
In order to achieve this goal, Johnson said that 42 military teams would be deployed across every region to help the vaccination efforts. Aside from this, working hours in vaccination clinics will be extended and more appointments will be available.
Currently, some 3,137 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, after a record 1,239 additional cases was registered on Sunday. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News earlier that "about 10" people have been hospitalised in the country over the new coronavirus strain.