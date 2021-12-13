Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/bidens-build-back-better-act-will-ramp-up-inflation--federal-deficit-say-top-obama-economists-1091495866.html
Biden's Build Back Better Act Will Ramp Up Inflation & Federal Deficit, Say Top Obama Economists
Biden's Build Back Better Act Will Ramp Up Inflation & Federal Deficit, Say Top Obama Economists
Joe Biden's Build Back Better initiative might increase already soaring inflation and add to the federal deficit.
2021-12-13T22:39+0000
2021-12-13T22:34+0000
joe biden
us economy
world
us
opinion
inflation
deficit
build back better
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_07604d3a5ec3a143f410b64d56fe4c52.jpg
Larry Summers, ex-Treasury Secretary in the Clinton and Obama administrations, told Bloomberg News on 10 December that "the inflation rate would be slightly higher in 2022 and 2023 with Build Back Better than it would be without the Build Back Better." He added that in his long term perspective, there could be "some effects that go the other way" but not over the next couple of years.On 13 December, Summers tweeted his warning: "I cannot understand why so many in [the Biden] administration and out cling to the idea that inflation is caused by bottlenecks and will soon recede to normal levels," he wrote, adding, "of course there is uncertainty but the idea that inflation will revert soon to levels anywhere near Fed’s target looks like a long shot."The economic expert in particular referred to a nonpartisan BLS CPI report which cites inflation as "broad increases in most sectors…similar to last month."Summers believes that "barring a major recessionary or financial shock next fall," headline inflation might round down to 5%: "We are beyond where the Vietnam inflation took us but still have plenty of time to stop a late 1970s situation from developing, if we have the will," he tweeted, referring to the US "great inflation" of the 1970s when interest rates rose nearly 20%.Steven Rattner, a lead adviser to the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry in 2009, shared Summers' concerns over rising inflation. He suggested in a Friday interview with Bloomberg News that it could take many years to work the problem out.In addition to this, the former Obama aide projected that the BBB Act "would add $150 to $200 billion a year to the deficit."Appearing on the MSNBC Morning Joe show on 22 November, Rattner highlighted that the $1.75-trillion spending package would not be "deficit neutral" as some Democrats have claimed. In an earlier op-ed for The New York Times the Obama-era-auto-czar-turned-economic-journalist argued that the problem had been triggered by Biden's $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package.The fears of Summers and Rattner square with a Friday Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis that BBB could increase the federal budget deficit by $3 trillion over the next decade, if the programmes included in the social and climate spending package are made permanent.The $1.75 trillion bill was passed by House Democrats in November, envisaging expanding Medicaid, providing new funding for child care, establishing universal preschool and offering green energy tax credits, to name only a few of the bill's programmes.Moderate Democratic Senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin has repeatedly subjected Biden's landmark bill to criticism, primarily citing soaring inflation. Originally, the US president's package amounted to $3.5 trillion. However, after emerging dissent from Democratic Party moderates, the bill was shrunk to $1.75 trillion. Some observers suggest that the legislation's price tag will be subjected to further cuts in the US Senate. On 13 December, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden met with Senator Manchin, whose vote in the evenly split Senate is crucial for passing the bill.
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/elon-musk-warns-about-lots-of-accounting-trickery-in-bidens-build-back-better-1091368466.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/bidenflation-skyrocketing-inflation-hurts-77-of-americans-with-majority-blaming-biden-poll-says-1091024477.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/not-by-manchin-alone-how-senate-gop-can-use-bidens-build-back-better-bill-against-dems-1091044002.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_de5a2c7f5a4152bbcc6c2b012d54e715.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us economy, world, us, opinion, inflation, deficit, build back better

Biden's Build Back Better Act Will Ramp Up Inflation & Federal Deficit, Say Top Obama Economists

22:39 GMT 13.12.2021
CC0 / / Dollars
Dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending bill, known as the Build Back Better (BBB) Act, is fraught with risk for the US economy, warn two former Obama administration economic officials, suggesting that Biden's earlier $1.9 trillion stimulus package likely triggered the inflation hike.
Larry Summers, ex-Treasury Secretary in the Clinton and Obama administrations, told Bloomberg News on 10 December that "the inflation rate would be slightly higher in 2022 and 2023 with Build Back Better than it would be without the Build Back Better." He added that in his long term perspective, there could be "some effects that go the other way" but not over the next couple of years.
"[Inflation] isn’t going to just go away of its own accord," the former Obama economic official said. "We put in motion for the first time in 40 years, excessive inflation, caused by overheating of the economy, and that’s going to have to be worked out of the system and that’s probably not going to be such an easy thing."
On 13 December, Summers tweeted his warning: "I cannot understand why so many in [the Biden] administration and out cling to the idea that inflation is caused by bottlenecks and will soon recede to normal levels," he wrote, adding, "of course there is uncertainty but the idea that inflation will revert soon to levels anywhere near Fed’s target looks like a long shot."
The economic expert in particular referred to a nonpartisan BLS CPI report which cites inflation as "broad increases in most sectors…similar to last month."
Summers believes that "barring a major recessionary or financial shock next fall," headline inflation might round down to 5%: "We are beyond where the Vietnam inflation took us but still have plenty of time to stop a late 1970s situation from developing, if we have the will," he tweeted, referring to the US "great inflation" of the 1970s when interest rates rose nearly 20%.
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Elon Musk Warns About Lots of 'Accounting Trickery' in Biden’s Build Back Better
9 December, 04:12 GMT
Steven Rattner, a lead adviser to the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry in 2009, shared Summers' concerns over rising inflation. He suggested in a Friday interview with Bloomberg News that it could take many years to work the problem out.
"It is going to be painful," Rattner said. "And it’s going to be painful for growth. It’s going to be painful for jobs. And we do have an election coming next year which is going to be complicated."
U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
'Bidenflation': Skyrocketing Inflation Hurts 77% of Americans With Majority Blaming Biden, Poll Says
25 November, 19:34 GMT
In addition to this, the former Obama aide projected that the BBB Act "would add $150 to $200 billion a year to the deficit."
Appearing on the MSNBC Morning Joe show on 22 November, Rattner highlighted that the $1.75-trillion spending package would not be "deficit neutral" as some Democrats have claimed. In an earlier op-ed for The New York Times the Obama-era-auto-czar-turned-economic-journalist argued that the problem had been triggered by Biden's $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package.
"The original sin was the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed in March," Rattner wrote. "The bill — almost completely unfunded — sought to counter the effects of the Covid pandemic by focusing on demand-side stimulus rather than on investment. That has contributed materially to today’s inflation levels."
The fears of Summers and Rattner square with a Friday Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis that BBB could increase the federal budget deficit by $3 trillion over the next decade, if the programmes included in the social and climate spending package are made permanent.
U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks from the White House after his coronavirus pandemic relief legislation passed in the Senate, in Washington, U.S. March 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
Not by Manchin Alone: How Senate GOP Can Use Biden's Build Back Better Bill Against Dems
26 November, 14:13 GMT
The $1.75 trillion bill was passed by House Democrats in November, envisaging expanding Medicaid, providing new funding for child care, establishing universal preschool and offering green energy tax credits, to name only a few of the bill's programmes.
Moderate Democratic Senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin has repeatedly subjected Biden's landmark bill to criticism, primarily citing soaring inflation. Originally, the US president's package amounted to $3.5 trillion. However, after emerging dissent from Democratic Party moderates, the bill was shrunk to $1.75 trillion. Some observers suggest that the legislation's price tag will be subjected to further cuts in the US Senate. On 13 December, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden met with Senator Manchin, whose vote in the evenly split Senate is crucial for passing the bill.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:06 GMTWaPo Claims Israel Preemptively Struck Would-Be Syrian Sarin Plants in 2020, 2021 on Scant Evidence
22:39 GMTBiden's Build Back Better Act Will Ramp Up Inflation & Federal Deficit, Say Top Obama Economists
21:58 GMTPentagon: Troops Tied to Botched Kabul Drone Strike That Killed 10 Civilians Will Face No Punishment
21:22 GMTKentucky National Guard Calls Up 300 Troops to Help With Tornado Aftermath – Pentagon
21:11 GMTKentucky Governor Confirms Tornado Death Toll Has Risen to 74, With 109 People Still Unaccounted
21:09 GMTSenate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill
20:46 GMTFormer US Police Officer Chauvin to Appear in Court on Wednesday to Change Plea - Filing
20:42 GMTUS Supreme Court Denies Bid to Block New York Health Care Worker COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
20:25 GMTWife of US Spy to Finally Stand Trial for Killing UK Teen Harry Dunn
20:23 GMTFormer Afghan Ambassador Reveals What Has to be Done by Taliban to Gain International Recognition
19:04 GMTBiden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual
18:34 GMTUS Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding
18:25 GMTJ.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
18:24 GMTOver 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US
18:08 GMTBritish, American Retailers Join Court Battles Against Visa, MasterCard Over Transaction Fees
18:08 GMTUS Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq