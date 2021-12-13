Registration was successful!
Berlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
Berlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Berlin supports holding the Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss ensuring European security, the German Foreign Ministry’s spokesman... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
Previously, Brussels and Washington raised concerns about Russia after reports claiming that Russian troops were gathering at the border with Ukraine. Moscow dismissed the reports, as President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden that the troops are deployed on Russian territory and do not pose a threat to anyone.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Berlin supports holding the Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss ensuring European security, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christopher Burger, said on Monday.

"It would be a suitable forum to, perhaps, re-start a conversation not specifically about the situation in Ukraine, but about the fundamental issue that goes beyond this framework, how security can be collectively ensured in Europe", Burger told a briefing.

Previously, Brussels and Washington raised concerns about Russia after reports claiming that Russian troops were gathering at the border with Ukraine. Moscow dismissed the reports, as President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden that the troops are deployed on Russian territory and do not pose a threat to anyone.
