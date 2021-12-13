https://sputniknews.com/20211213/berlin-supports-holding-russia-nato-council-to-discuss-ensuring-european-security-1091488425.html

Berlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security

Berlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Berlin supports holding the Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss ensuring European security, the German Foreign Ministry’s spokesman... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-13T14:01+0000

2021-12-13T14:01+0000

2021-12-13T14:01+0000

berlin

russia

germany

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107039/45/1070394553_0:0:3450:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_1896a4644febf37b7b829c0f8f131a2c.jpg

Previously, Brussels and Washington raised concerns about Russia after reports claiming that Russian troops were gathering at the border with Ukraine. Moscow dismissed the reports, as President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden that the troops are deployed on Russian territory and do not pose a threat to anyone.

berlin

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

berlin, russia, germany, nato