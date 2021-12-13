Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/australia-announces-788-mln-defence-contracts-with-south-korea-amid-regional-tensions-1091479873.html
Australia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
Australia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
Australia's government has given importance to modernising its armed forces despite fiscal pressure, indicating its concerns about China's rise in regional... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T12:42+0000
2021-12-13T12:42+0000
south korea
us
china
australia
artillery
howitzer
k9 thunder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091479645_31:0:968:527_1920x0_80_0_0_8d8b3d5906229c9d48edff44d2bc9a7a.jpg
South Korea's Hanwha Defence Co. signed a $788 million deal on Monday with Australia to supply 30 K9 self-propelled howitzers, marking its first sale of the self-propelled artillery system to a member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance. The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance comprised of the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.The Korean firm will also supply 15 AS10 armoured resupply vehicles under the contract signed in the presence of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Canberra.This is Australia's first major defence acquisition from an Asian defence contractor, Hanwha underlined in a statement.Australian Prime Minister Morrison said that his government is committed to keeping the Asia-Pacific region safe "while protecting our interests in a rapidly changing global environment".Australia's July 2020 "Defence Strategic Update" outlined plans to adjust the nation's defence posture to develop a more robust and self-reliant deterrent.The document outlined that Australia's defence budget will rise from $31.1 billion in 2020 to $50.7 billion by 2030, with a total of $151 billion being invested in defence equipment over the period.The 29,500-strong Australian Army currently has 239 towed artillery, including 54 M777A2 of US origin. The 155-mm K9 has a maximum range of 40 km and a speed of 67 km per hour. It can fire its first round within 30 seconds from the moment it first receives firing information from the Fire Direction Centre (FDC) while in a static situation. While moving, it can fire after 60 seconds.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/china-blasts-morrison-for-political-posturing-as-australia-joins-us-in-boycotting-beijing-olympics-1091338234.html
south korea
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091479645_148:0:851:527_1920x0_80_0_0_56d4c3f0bcb1ed3a4dbb6efb7e1f2d3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, us, china, australia, artillery, howitzer, k9 thunder

Australia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions

12:42 GMT 13.12.2021
© Photo : Hanwha DefenseK-9 Self-Propelled Howitzer
K-9 Self-Propelled Howitzer - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Photo : Hanwha Defense
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Australia's government has given importance to modernising its armed forces despite fiscal pressure, indicating its concerns about China's rise in regional security structures.
South Korea's Hanwha Defence Co. signed a $788 million deal on Monday with Australia to supply 30 K9 self-propelled howitzers, marking its first sale of the self-propelled artillery system to a member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance.
The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance comprised of the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.
The Korean firm will also supply 15 AS10 armoured resupply vehicles under the contract signed in the presence of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Canberra.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 23, 2021 protesters hold up placards and banners as they attend a demonstration in Sydney to call on the Australian government to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over China's human rights record. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
China Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
8 December, 05:59 GMT
This is Australia's first major defence acquisition from an Asian defence contractor, Hanwha underlined in a statement.
Australian Prime Minister Morrison said that his government is committed to keeping the Asia-Pacific region safe "while protecting our interests in a rapidly changing global environment".

"The Self-Propelled Howitzer capability, including a strengthened industrial base, is one of several projects that will modernise the Australian Army, ensuring it continues to maintain a capability advantage now, and into the future", Morrison said.

Australia's July 2020 "Defence Strategic Update" outlined plans to adjust the nation's defence posture to develop a more robust and self-reliant deterrent.
The document outlined that Australia's defence budget will rise from $31.1 billion in 2020 to $50.7 billion by 2030, with a total of $151 billion being invested in defence equipment over the period.
The 29,500-strong Australian Army currently has 239 towed artillery, including 54 M777A2 of US origin.
The 155-mm K9 has a maximum range of 40 km and a speed of 67 km per hour. It can fire its first round within 30 seconds from the moment it first receives firing information from the Fire Direction Centre (FDC) while in a static situation. While moving, it can fire after 60 seconds.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Repots Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
12:43 GMTSweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case
12:42 GMTAustralia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
12:41 GMTTehran Reportedly Getting Ready for Space Satellite Launch Amid Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
12:28 GMTUS Withdrawal From ABM Treaty Continues to Adversely Affect Global Security 20 Years After
12:19 GMTIndia Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes Killed in Parliament Attack 20 Years Ago
12:11 GMT#MeToo: 'James Bond' Actress Naomie Harris Reveals 'Huge Star' Groped Her During an Audition
11:46 GMTRussia Can Help Central African Republic Boost Its Military Power, Parliament Speaker Says
11:46 GMTKapow! Seven Charged Over Shocking London Supermarket Brawl Involving Batman and Spiderman
11:39 GMTBoris Johnson: At Least One COVID Omicron Death Confirmed in UK
11:38 GMTUS Forces Kidnapped Several Civilians in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, Local Media Says
11:36 GMTSeeking 'Good Relations' With All Countries, Taliban Appears Ready to Sink Feud With US
10:39 GMTDamaged USS Connecticut Seen for the First Time Since October Collision - Photo
10:35 GMTIsrael's Tour Guides Disappointed & Frustrated as Country Keeps Its Doors Shut for Foreign Visitors
10:16 GMTReports of New Zealand Man Having 10 COVID Shots in One Day Probed by Health Authorities
09:36 GMTBoJo's Booster Plan: NHS Providers to Do Its Best to Deliver on Vaccinating Million People Per Day