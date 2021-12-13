Assange; Boris Johnson; Christmas Party; Maxwell & Epstein; This Week's News Headlines

Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/assange-boris-johnson-christmas-party-maxwell--epstein-this-weeks-news-headlines-1091480099.html
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Julian Assange's extradition, Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, Downing Street's Christmas party scandal, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
2021-12-13T09:23+0000
2021-12-13T09:23+0000
julian assange
uk high court
radio
us
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
uk
downing street
the mother of all talk shows
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091480043_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5178fc2cbd9041becace474a89c15593.png
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Julian Assange's extradition, Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, Downing Street's Christmas party scandal, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to former Labour advisor Kevin Meagher about Downing Street's Christmas party scandal. Kirby Sommers - investigative journalist &amp; author brings us the latest on Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. Barrister George Hepburne Scott &amp; journalist and commentator Richard Medhurst discuss the High Court's decision that Julian Assange can be extradited to the US. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
09:23 GMT 13.12.2021
George Galloway - Sputnik International
George Galloway
All materials
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Julian Assange's extradition, Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, Downing Street's Christmas party scandal, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to former Labour advisor Kevin Meagher about Downing Street's Christmas party scandal. Kirby Sommers - investigative journalist & author brings us the latest on Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. Barrister George Hepburne Scott & journalist and commentator Richard Medhurst discuss the High Court's decision that Julian Assange can be extradited to the US. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
