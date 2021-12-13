https://sputniknews.com/20211213/assange-boris-johnson-christmas-party-maxwell--epstein-this-weeks-news-headlines-1091480099.html
Assange; Boris Johnson; Christmas Party; Maxwell & Epstein; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Julian Assange's extradition, Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, Downing Street's Christmas party scandal, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to former Labour advisor Kevin Meagher about Downing Street's Christmas party scandal. Kirby Sommers - investigative journalist & author brings us the latest on Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. Barrister George Hepburne Scott & journalist and commentator Richard Medhurst discuss the High Court's decision that Julian Assange can be extradited to the US. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
