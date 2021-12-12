Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/us-never-intended-to-send-combat-troops-to-ukraine-biden-says-1091451384.html
US Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says
US Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden says Washington never planned to send troops to Ukraine, but the US has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-12T02:01+0000
2021-12-12T02:11+0000
joe biden
us
russia
ukraine
us troops
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/66/1077876651_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_b62dea0d0b9b0d316f1146132074d9b0.jpg
"They never were on the table," Biden told reporters on Saturday when asked about why the US had decided to abandon plans of sending combat troops to Ukraine.The US president added that in case Russia decides to attack Ukraine, the US will boost American troop presence in NATO countries and Moscow will "pay a terrible price" in terms of its world image, as well as economy.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Greek TV channel ANT1 on Saturday that Russia is not planning any attacks on Ukraine. Peskov also criticized Turkey for selling its drones, which are used by Kiev in Donbas, to Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin held a secured telephone call with Biden on Tuesday, discussing the alleged gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders.Over the past several weeks, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Moscow of amassing troops near its border with Ukraine. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly rejected the accusations saying that the West wants to use them as an excuse to deploy NATO military equipment near the Russian border.The US State Department said on Saturday that Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, will visit Moscow and Kiev on December 13-15, and will then meet with EU representatives in Brussels to discuss a diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/66/1077876651_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7498f5724587309834ba86706eaf09d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, russia, ukraine, us troops

US Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says

02:01 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 02:11 GMT 12.12.2021)
© Photo : Senior Airman Erin PiazzaU.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Platoon, Battle Company, 1-32 Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa's East African Response Force, conduct a series of team stress shoots and support by fire exercises in Djibouti, Nov. 22, 2017
U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Platoon, Battle Company, 1-32 Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa's East African Response Force, conduct a series of team stress shoots and support by fire exercises in Djibouti, Nov. 22, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© Photo : Senior Airman Erin Piazza
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden says Washington never planned to send troops to Ukraine, but the US has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that there will be consequences in case of any aggression.
"They never were on the table," Biden told reporters on Saturday when asked about why the US had decided to abandon plans of sending combat troops to Ukraine.
The US president added that in case Russia decides to attack Ukraine, the US will boost American troop presence in NATO countries and Moscow will "pay a terrible price" in terms of its world image, as well as economy.

"I’ve made it absolutely clear to President Putin … that if he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating," Biden said, adding that the US "will have to send more American and NATO troops into the eastern flank" and "the impact of all of that on Russia and its attitude, the rest of the world's view on Russia, will change markedly."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Greek TV channel ANT1 on Saturday that Russia is not planning any attacks on Ukraine. Peskov also criticized Turkey for selling its drones, which are used by Kiev in Donbas, to Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a secured telephone call with Biden on Tuesday, discussing the alleged gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders.
Over the past several weeks, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Moscow of amassing troops near its border with Ukraine. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly rejected the accusations saying that the West wants to use them as an excuse to deploy NATO military equipment near the Russian border.
The US State Department said on Saturday that Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, will visit Moscow and Kiev on December 13-15, and will then meet with EU representatives in Brussels to discuss a diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine.
002010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:01 GMTUS Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says
01:31 GMTJulian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals
01:11 GMTAlly Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
YesterdayNew York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
YesterdayCan Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
YesterdayIsrael Consulted US Prior to Covert Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Missile Factory - Report
YesterdayPfizer Booster Gives Some Protection Against Omicron, Two Shots Not Enough - Study
YesterdayBiden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History as Death Toll Exceeds 70
YesterdayWhy Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Is Facing Criticism From All Directions
YesterdayCNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report
YesterdayIsrael Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Gantz
YesterdayUS Congress' Move on UFO Investigations Heralds Revival of 'One Percent Doctrine' – Report
YesterdayMoscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
YesterdayWarring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says
YesterdayChina Says US Using Democracy as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ to Meddle in Others’ Affairs
Yesterday'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report
YesterdayUK to Issue Fishing Licenses to 25 More European Ships
YesterdayLost Inside Cambodia: Phnom Penh Orders Destruction, Mothballing of All US Weapons
YesterdayEx-UN Expert: Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' is Sheer Hypocrisy Amid US Effort to Persecute Assange
YesterdayHamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse With Oxygen Cylinders