International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/uk-police-find-body-in-south-london-park-connected-to-disappearance-of-petra-srncova-1091470526.html
UK Police Find Body in South London Park Connected to Disappearance of Petra Srncova
UK Police Find Body in South London Park Connected to Disappearance of Petra Srncova
The Metropolitan Police Service in London, England have identified a body that is believed to be the missing nurse assistant Petra Srncova. 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
london
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:204:2048:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec875c49c3fa4d69b20545c30f5475.jpg
Police were called to the scene, Brunswick Park, SE5., a park in Camberwell, south London, on Sunday, December 12th, at 11:40 and remain at the scene. Srncova lived in Camberwell. Petra was reported missing by a colleague on December 3rd and was last seen on November 28th at 10:22 p.m.On Sunday, a man who was arrested in connection with her disappearance was released on bail. Over the previous week, Police had become increasingly concerned over Srncova's whereabouts. It has been reported that her family in the Czech Republic had not heard from her. Harriet Harman, her constituency MP, pleaded to the public to come forward if they had any information. Srncova is a senior nurse assistant at Evelina London children’s hospital.
UK Police Find Body in South London Park Connected to Disappearance of Petra Srncova

19:45 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 20:38 GMT 12.12.2021)
The Metropolitan Police Service in London, England have identified a body that is believed to be the missing nurse assistant Petra Srncova.
Police were called to the scene, Brunswick Park, SE5., a park in Camberwell, south London, on Sunday, December 12th, at 11:40 and remain at the scene. Srncova lived in Camberwell.
The Metropolitan Police have not confirmed if the dead woman is Petra Srncova, but released a statement saying, “At this early stage, the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained. While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this development.”
Petra was reported missing by a colleague on December 3rd and was last seen on November 28th at 10:22 p.m.
On Sunday, a man who was arrested in connection with her disappearance was released on bail.
Over the previous week, Police had become increasingly concerned over Srncova's whereabouts. It has been reported that her family in the Czech Republic had not heard from her. Harriet Harman, her constituency MP, pleaded to the public to come forward if they had any information.
Srncova is a senior nurse assistant at Evelina London children’s hospital.
