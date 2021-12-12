https://sputniknews.com/20211212/tucker-carlson-reveals-son-was-inside-capitol-building-during-january-6th-attack-1091451788.html

Tucker Carlson Reveals Son Was Inside Capitol Building During January 6th Attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, on an episode of the Fourth Watch Podcast, disclosed that his son was at the Capitol building during the deadly January 6th... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International

Carlson was on the podcast talking about his controversial new documentary Patriot Purge, which presents his version of the events of the deadly January 6th Capitol attack.The Fourth Watch Podcast host Steve Krakauer asked Carlson, “What is it about the focus on Jan. 6, but then the focus on very specific areas of Jan. 6, that made you say, ‘We need to give a different look at this.’”Carlson did not specify which of his adult children was inside the federal building; however, his son Buckley is known to work for US Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).Following the disclosure that his son was connected to the January 6th Capitol attack, the Fox News host mentioned that he did not like the event because he prefers “order,” and that he “hates broken windows.”Carlson then criticized the way some news outlets covered the event, accusing them of - in his estimation - wrongly calling it a “racist” and an “insurrection.”He then claimed that the January riot was described as an insurrection because, according to Carlson, it was intended as a plot “to classify an entire political party a terrorist movement.”Carlson’s stance on the deadly January 6th Capitol attack and his documentary has been seen as controversial - even by employees at the conservative Fox News network, which has seen resignations by several staff writers over the program.

