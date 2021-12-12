Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/tucker-carlson-reveals-son-was-inside-capitol-building-during-january-6th-attack-1091451788.html
Tucker Carlson Reveals Son Was Inside Capitol Building During January 6th Attack
Tucker Carlson Reveals Son Was Inside Capitol Building During January 6th Attack
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, on an episode of the Fourth Watch Podcast, disclosed that his son was at the Capitol building during the deadly January 6th... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
tucker carlson
fox news
Carlson was on the podcast talking about his controversial new documentary Patriot Purge, which presents his version of the events of the deadly January 6th Capitol attack.The Fourth Watch Podcast host Steve Krakauer asked Carlson, “What is it about the focus on Jan. 6, but then the focus on very specific areas of Jan. 6, that made you say, ‘We need to give a different look at this.’”Carlson did not specify which of his adult children was inside the federal building; however, his son Buckley is known to work for US Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).Following the disclosure that his son was connected to the January 6th Capitol attack, the Fox News host mentioned that he did not like the event because he prefers “order,” and that he “hates broken windows.”Carlson then criticized the way some news outlets covered the event, accusing them of - in his estimation - wrongly calling it a “racist” and an “insurrection.”He then claimed that the January riot was described as an insurrection because, according to Carlson, it was intended as a plot “to classify an entire political party a terrorist movement.”Carlson’s stance on the deadly January 6th Capitol attack and his documentary has been seen as controversial - even by employees at the conservative Fox News network, which has seen resignations by several staff writers over the program.
tucker carlson, fox news

Tucker Carlson Reveals Son Was Inside Capitol Building During January 6th Attack

03:19 GMT 12.12.2021
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / RICH POLK
Nevin Brown
All materials
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, on an episode of the Fourth Watch Podcast, disclosed that his son was at the Capitol building during the deadly January 6th attack.
Carlson was on the podcast talking about his controversial new documentary Patriot Purge, which presents his version of the events of the deadly January 6th Capitol attack.
The Fourth Watch Podcast host Steve Krakauer asked Carlson, “What is it about the focus on Jan. 6, but then the focus on very specific areas of Jan. 6, that made you say, ‘We need to give a different look at this.’”

Carlson responded: “Well, I hated what happened on Jan. 6, you know one of my kids was actually in the building when it had happened — I was on the phone in real time.”

Carlson did not specify which of his adult children was inside the federal building; however, his son Buckley is known to work for US Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).
Following the disclosure that his son was connected to the January 6th Capitol attack, the Fox News host mentioned that he did not like the event because he prefers “order,” and that he “hates broken windows.”
Carlson then criticized the way some news outlets covered the event, accusing them of - in his estimation - wrongly calling it a “racist” and an “insurrection.”

“Anyone who calls January 6th an insurrection is a liar, that’s just flat out because there is no evidence, there never has been…so why are they lying? And that became my obsession,” the Fox News host added.

He then claimed that the January riot was described as an insurrection because, according to Carlson, it was intended as a plot “to classify an entire political party a terrorist movement.”
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
'Conspiracy-Mongering': Two Veteran Fox News Contributors Quit Over Carlson's Series on Capitol Riot
22 November, 22:54 GMT
Carlson’s stance on the deadly January 6th Capitol attack and his documentary has been seen as controversial - even by employees at the conservative Fox News network, which has seen resignations by several staff writers over the program.
000000
