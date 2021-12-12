https://sputniknews.com/20211212/truss-and-le-drian-discuss-challenging-aggressors-like-russia-1091453448.html

Truss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'

Truss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed international and bilateral issues with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Liverpool... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-12T05:41+0000

2021-12-12T05:41+0000

2021-12-12T05:48+0000

jean-yves le drian

europe

russia

ukraine

liz truss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082150755_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_b5409d85d70ebf6e7d039a84869ef607.jpg

During Saturday talks's in Liverpool, Truss and Le Drian also discussed cooperation in the Sahel, as well as economic ties.On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed with new German Finance Minister Christian Lindner the United States' interest in cooperating with Germany on contingency plans to impose severe costs on Russia's economy should military escalation occur against Ukraine.Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a phone conversation on Friday, agreed on the need to resume Normandy Format negotiations.Russian President Vladimir Putin held a secure telephone call with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, discussing the alleged gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders.Over the past several weeks, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Moscow of amassing troops near its border with Ukraine. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly rejected the accusations saying that the West wants to use them as an excuse to deploy NATO military equipment near the Russian border.The US State Department said on Saturday that Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will visit Moscow and Kiev on 13-15 December and will then meet with EU representatives in Brussels to discuss a diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine.

vot tak How about flushing truss down le drain? The article is simply repitition of zio-media psywar. Thumbs down. 0

1

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

jean-yves le drian, europe, russia, ukraine, liz truss