Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/truss-and-le-drian-discuss-challenging-aggressors-like-russia-1091453448.html
Truss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'
Truss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed international and bilateral issues with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Liverpool... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-12T05:41+0000
2021-12-12T05:48+0000
jean-yves le drian
europe
russia
ukraine
liz truss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082150755_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_b5409d85d70ebf6e7d039a84869ef607.jpg
During Saturday talks's in Liverpool, Truss and Le Drian also discussed cooperation in the Sahel, as well as economic ties.On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed with new German Finance Minister Christian Lindner the United States' interest in cooperating with Germany on contingency plans to impose severe costs on Russia's economy should military escalation occur against Ukraine.Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a phone conversation on Friday, agreed on the need to resume Normandy Format negotiations.Russian President Vladimir Putin held a secure telephone call with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, discussing the alleged gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders.Over the past several weeks, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Moscow of amassing troops near its border with Ukraine. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly rejected the accusations saying that the West wants to use them as an excuse to deploy NATO military equipment near the Russian border.The US State Department said on Saturday that Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will visit Moscow and Kiev on 13-15 December and will then meet with EU representatives in Brussels to discuss a diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine.
How about flushing truss down le drain? The article is simply repitition of zio-media psywar. Thumbs down.
0
1
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082150755_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_100932da82ae7a415f4a00d54a63f813.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jean-yves le drian, europe, russia, ukraine, liz truss

Truss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'

05:41 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 05:48 GMT 12.12.2021)
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSBritain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain March 17, 2020.
Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed international and bilateral issues with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Liverpool during the G7 foreign and development ministers' meeting.

"As fellow free-market democracies with historic ties, they agreed that the UK and France must make common cause in promoting freedom and democracy globally and challenging aggressors like Russia. The foreign secretary stressed the need for a practical, pragmatic approach to bilateral issues like migration, fishing rights, and trade", a spokesperson for the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a Saturday statement.

During Saturday talks's in Liverpool, Truss and Le Drian also discussed cooperation in the Sahel, as well as economic ties.
On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed with new German Finance Minister Christian Lindner the United States' interest in cooperating with Germany on contingency plans to impose severe costs on Russia's economy should military escalation occur against Ukraine.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a phone conversation on Friday, agreed on the need to resume Normandy Format negotiations.
© REUTERS / General Staff of the Armed ForceTanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Crimea, Russia, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service on 14 April 2021.
Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Crimea, Russia, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service on 14 April 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Crimea, Russia, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service on 14 April 2021.
© REUTERS / General Staff of the Armed Force
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a secure telephone call with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, discussing the alleged gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders.
Over the past several weeks, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Moscow of amassing troops near its border with Ukraine. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly rejected the accusations saying that the West wants to use them as an excuse to deploy NATO military equipment near the Russian border.
The US State Department said on Saturday that Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will visit Moscow and Kiev on 13-15 December and will then meet with EU representatives in Brussels to discuss a diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine.
020000
Discuss
Popular comments
How about flushing truss down le drain? The article is simply repitition of zio-media psywar. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
12 December, 08:56 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:48 GMTIndian PM's Twitter Account Hacked, Sharing Message That Country Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender
05:41 GMTSpanish Catholic Bishop Suspended for Marrying 'Satanic Ero-Fiction' Writer
05:41 GMTTruss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'
05:17 GMTDozen People Reported Missing After Gas Explosion in Sicily - Photos, Videos
04:09 GMTHouse COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena
03:57 GMTS-upiter: Team of Scientists Discover Planet 10 Times the Size of Jupiter
03:45 GMTTwo Dead After Ukrainian Drone Drops Explosives in Donetsk Republic - People's Militia
03:33 GMTArmed UK Man Shot Dead by London Police Near Kensington Gardens
03:19 GMTTucker Carlson Reveals Son Was Inside Capitol Building During January 6th Attack
02:36 GMTJeff Bezos 'Heartbroken' After Tornado Kills at Least Six Amazon Employees in Illinois
02:01 GMTUS Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says
01:31 GMTJulian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals
01:11 GMTAlly Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
YesterdayNew York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
YesterdayCan Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
YesterdayIsrael Consulted US Prior to Covert Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Missile Factory - Report
YesterdayPfizer Booster Gives Some Protection Against Omicron, Two Shots Not Enough - Study
YesterdayBiden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes 'Likely Largest' in US History as Death Toll Exceeds 70
YesterdayWhy Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Is Facing Criticism From All Directions
YesterdayCNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report