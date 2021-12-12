Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Kentucky, US
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/trump-says-he-played-rocket-man-to-north-koreas-kim-jong-un-1091465311.html
Trump Says He Played 'Rocket Man' For North Korea's Kim Jong-un
Trump Says He Played 'Rocket Man' For North Korea's Kim Jong-un
Back in 2018, then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was reported to have brought an Elton John CD with his song "Rocket Man" when the US delegation headed to North Korea for denuclearization talks.
2021-12-12T16:12+0000
2021-12-12T16:18+0000
kim jong-un
donald trump
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091465490_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d9b3cc33c5c7f0702ed47d9c5f009344.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he gave North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a cassette with Elton John's song "Rocket Man" and a "machine" to play it on.The ex-president revealed the fun fact during the first night of his "History Tour", which kicked off in Florida on Saturday."Rocket Man" was a nickname for the North Korean leader that Trump came up with back in 2017, when he first referred to Kim as such in a tweet.Then, he repeated the nickname during his UN General Assembly speech. Later, US diplomats told media outlets that the "Rocket Man" tweet was ill-advised.In regard to the unambiguous gift that Trump spoke about in Florida, it was earlier reported by Chosun Ilbo that then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had brought a "Rocket Man" CD for Kim Jong-un during the 2018 denuclearisation talks in Pyongyang.The newspaper said, citing a source in Washington, that the "Rocket Man" CD was the subject of discussion during Trump's lunch with Kim. When the North Korean leader mentioned Trump's nickname for him, then-president asked whether Kim knew the song, and it appeared he did not. Trump remembered the conversation and told Pompeo to bring a CD with the song for Kim.Trump's Florida anecdote is understood to be the first time he has addressed the allegation. Pompeo himself has never commented on the story.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091465490_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09580cd8cd0fe63ad81834393b5653f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, donald trump, us

Trump Says He Played 'Rocket Man' For North Korea's Kim Jong-un

16:12 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 16:18 GMT 12.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Donald Trump speaks as he stands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019
US President Donald Trump speaks as he stands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Back in 2018, then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was reported to have brought an Elton John CD with the song "Rocket Man" when the US delegation headed to North Korea for denuclearisation talks.
Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he gave North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a cassette with Elton John's song "Rocket Man" and a "machine" to play it on.
The ex-president revealed the fun fact during the first night of his "History Tour", which kicked off in Florida on Saturday.

"I made sure the machine wasn't made in South Korea", Trump joked, without going deep into detail about the machine. "I played it for him quickly and I said, 'I did you a favour because you love sending rockets all over the place'".

"Rocket Man" was a nickname for the North Korean leader that Trump came up with back in 2017, when he first referred to Kim as such in a tweet.

"I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!" Trump tweeted back when he was allowed on the platform.

Then, he repeated the nickname during his UN General Assembly speech. Later, US diplomats told media outlets that the "Rocket Man" tweet was ill-advised.
In regard to the unambiguous gift that Trump spoke about in Florida, it was earlier reported by Chosun Ilbo that then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had brought a "Rocket Man" CD for Kim Jong-un during the 2018 denuclearisation talks in Pyongyang.
The newspaper said, citing a source in Washington, that the "Rocket Man" CD was the subject of discussion during Trump's lunch with Kim. When the North Korean leader mentioned Trump's nickname for him, then-president asked whether Kim knew the song, and it appeared he did not. Trump remembered the conversation and told Pompeo to bring a CD with the song for Kim.
Trump's Florida anecdote is understood to be the first time he has addressed the allegation. Pompeo himself has never commented on the story.
080000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:35 GMTKeep Calm and Go On Spending: Biden Claims Americans Now Have More Money Despite Inflation, Pandemic
16:21 GMTFox News' Chris Wallace Announces Departure From Network After Nearly Two Decades
16:12 GMTRussian Security Council: US Laying Grounds for NATO-Like Digital Alliance
16:12 GMTTrump Says He Played 'Rocket Man' For North Korea's Kim Jong-un
16:05 GMTElon Musk: Civilisation is 'Going to Crumble' If People Don’t Have More Children
16:05 GMTLithuania Welcomes Second Tanker Carrying Liquefied Natural Gas From Russia
15:46 GMTPlan D: UK Gov't Reportedly Mulls Closing Pubs, Cafes If Hospitals Are Overwhelmed Amid Omicron
15:38 GMTJoe Biden Laughs Off Low Approval Ratings as He Appears on Late Night Show
15:15 GMTUK Cyber Spy Chief Claims China Might Use Digital Yuan for Surveillance, Transaction Control
15:05 GMTCabinet Minister Insists BoJo Followed COVID Rules With No. 10 Xmas Quiz
15:04 GMTGhislaine Maxwell May Think Epstein Was Murdered in Prison, Brother Suggests
14:33 GMTReport: US Navy Requests $98Mln for R&D to Build New Stealth Sub to Compete for ‘Undersea Supremacy’
14:28 GMTAftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Kentucky, US
14:21 GMTPutin: Russia Maintains Nuclear Parity With US But Leads in New Armaments
14:03 GMTSecret US Gov't Unit Arbitrarily Used Sensitive Databases to Research Journalists, Media Claim
14:02 GMTAlleged Victim of Jeffrey Epstein: He Was Monster, But Ghislaine Maxwell Wove Net Around Him
13:35 GMTNetizens Slam Indian Channel for Debating Idea of 'Undivided India'
13:04 GMTAustralian Cities Gripped by Anti-Vaccination Mandate, Pandemic Law Protests - Videos
12:51 GMTNew Caledonia Votes to Stay Part of France
12:41 GMTGavin Newsom: California to Model Gun Control Measures Based on Texas Abortion Law