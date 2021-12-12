https://sputniknews.com/20211212/trump-says-he-played-rocket-man-to-north-koreas-kim-jong-un-1091465311.html

Trump Says He Played 'Rocket Man' For North Korea's Kim Jong-un

Back in 2018, then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was reported to have brought an Elton John CD with his song "Rocket Man" when the US delegation headed to North Korea for denuclearization talks.

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he gave North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a cassette with Elton John's song "Rocket Man" and a "machine" to play it on.The ex-president revealed the fun fact during the first night of his "History Tour", which kicked off in Florida on Saturday."Rocket Man" was a nickname for the North Korean leader that Trump came up with back in 2017, when he first referred to Kim as such in a tweet.Then, he repeated the nickname during his UN General Assembly speech. Later, US diplomats told media outlets that the "Rocket Man" tweet was ill-advised.In regard to the unambiguous gift that Trump spoke about in Florida, it was earlier reported by Chosun Ilbo that then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had brought a "Rocket Man" CD for Kim Jong-un during the 2018 denuclearisation talks in Pyongyang.The newspaper said, citing a source in Washington, that the "Rocket Man" CD was the subject of discussion during Trump's lunch with Kim. When the North Korean leader mentioned Trump's nickname for him, then-president asked whether Kim knew the song, and it appeared he did not. Trump remembered the conversation and told Pompeo to bring a CD with the song for Kim.Trump's Florida anecdote is understood to be the first time he has addressed the allegation. Pompeo himself has never commented on the story.

