'Towns Gone', Lives Lost: Watch Post-Tornado Devastation as Death Toll in Kentucky Climbs to 80

2021-12-12T18:54+0000

us

kentucky

tornado

The death toll in Kentucky following the passing of a tornado on Friday night has already reached at least 80 people, the state's governor, Andy Beshear, has confirmed. He added that a three and five-year-old are among those whose lives were claimed by the deadly tornado.The governor projected that the final toll would exceed 100 people, but admitted that even the counting will be difficult. Beshear explained that the state can't even do door-to-door accounting of the victims and survivors in the worst-hit areas simply because "there are no doors". Many of those who survived ended up with their homes being largely levelled by the phenomenon, which is rarely seen this time of the year - let alone to such a devastating extent. Governor Beshear shared that there are towns in Kentucky that were literally "gone" after the storm's passing, his father's hometown included.The situation is also dire at a local candle factory, where 110 people ended up trapped on Friday as they hoped to weather the storm in the building. As time passes, hope wanes of rescuing anyone in addition to the 40 people who have already been extracted from under the pile of the roof's remains, metal structures, and cars thrown onto the building by the tornado, Governor Beshear admitted.Kentucky is the worst-hit US state, but not the only one affected by the surprise spate of tornadoes. Six people died in Illinois, four more in Tennessee, and two in Arkansas, were also been hit by the storm. Weather specialists presume that the event might go down in history as one of the longest travelling and deadliest tornadoes in the US.

