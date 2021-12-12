'Towns Gone', Lives Lost: Watch Post-Tornado Devastation as Death Toll in Kentucky Climbs to 80
18:54 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 18:56 GMT 12.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
Surprise winter tornadoes have ravaged several states, claiming dozens of lives in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and practically levelling some smaller communities in Kentucky, where the death toll is expected to hit 100.
The death toll in Kentucky following the passing of a tornado on Friday night has already reached at least 80 people, the state's governor, Andy Beshear, has confirmed. He added that a three and five-year-old are among those whose lives were claimed by the deadly tornado.
"We’ve lost a number of kids. This tornado didn’t discriminate. Anybody in its path, even if they were trying to be safe", the governor said.
The governor projected that the final toll would exceed 100 people, but admitted that even the counting will be difficult. Beshear explained that the state can't even do door-to-door accounting of the victims and survivors in the worst-hit areas simply because "there are no doors".
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovA house and a car destroyed by powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US on Friday, 10 December 2021
A house and a car destroyed by powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US on Friday, 10 December 2021
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovRubbles of a building crushed by the tornadoes that hit Kentucky
Rubbles of a building crushed by the tornadoes that hit Kentucky
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
Many of those who survived ended up with their homes being largely levelled by the phenomenon, which is rarely seen this time of the year - let alone to such a devastating extent. Governor Beshear shared that there are towns in Kentucky that were literally "gone" after the storm's passing, his father's hometown included.
"It is hard for me to describe. I know people can see the visuals, but that goes on for 12 blocks or more in some of these places", he said.
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovA view of a ravaged town in Kentucky after powerful tornadoes crossed through the state.
A view of a ravaged town in Kentucky after powerful tornadoes crossed through the state.
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
The situation is also dire at a local candle factory, where 110 people ended up trapped on Friday as they hoped to weather the storm in the building. As time passes, hope wanes of rescuing anyone in addition to the 40 people who have already been extracted from under the pile of the roof's remains, metal structures, and cars thrown onto the building by the tornado, Governor Beshear admitted.
"It'll be a miracle if we pull anybody else out of that. It's now 15 feet deep of steel and cars on top of where the roof was".
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovThe tornadoes that hit Kentucky indiscriminately destroyed private houses and business buildings alike
The tornadoes that hit Kentucky indiscriminately destroyed private houses and business buildings alike
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
Kentucky is the worst-hit US state, but not the only one affected by the surprise spate of tornadoes. Six people died in Illinois, four more in Tennessee, and two in Arkansas, were also been hit by the storm. Weather specialists presume that the event might go down in history as one of the longest travelling and deadliest tornadoes in the US.
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovView of buildings, trees ravaged by a tornado in Kentucky, US
View of buildings, trees ravaged by a tornado in Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovDestroyed cars and a repair shop after tornadoes hit Kentucky on Friday
Destroyed cars and a repair shop after tornadoes hit Kentucky on Friday
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovA car and several buidlings destroyed by powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US on Friday, 10 December 2021
A car and several buidlings destroyed by powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US on Friday, 10 December 2021
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovA half destroyed building after powerful tornadoes hit Kentucky, US on Friday, 10 December 2021
A half destroyed building after powerful tornadoes hit Kentucky, US on Friday, 10 December 2021
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovAftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov