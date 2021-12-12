Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/spanish-catholic-bishop-suspended-for-marrying-satanic-ero-fiction-writer-1091452842.html
Spanish Catholic Bishop Suspended for Marrying 'Satanic Ero-Fiction' Writer
Spanish Catholic Bishop Suspended for Marrying 'Satanic Ero-Fiction' Writer
The conservative cleric announced his resignation in August and then triggered a scandal after the website Religion Digital reported he is in a relationship... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-12T05:41+0000
2021-12-12T05:41+0000
catholic church
europe
spain
bishop
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/17210/56/172105665_0:27:501:308_1920x0_80_0_0_163bb7a38c28e53888f056e2e509d571.jpg
The Catholic Church in Spain has stripped its youngest bishop, Xavier Novell, of his powers after he married an author of "satanic erotica" fiction.Novell, who became a bishop in 2010 at the age of 41, will be able to retain the title, but won't be allowed to carry out "all the rights and responsibilities inherent in the episcopal function". He is also prohibited from teaching, and other restrictions may follow soon.After stepping down, the bishop said: "I have fallen in love and want to do things properly", as cited by Religion Digital. Novell, however, hasn't yet commented on the recent decision to suspend him.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/17210/56/172105665_26:0:473:335_1920x0_80_0_0_2b99e4f8e0a353a7f2b1b569a7e5844b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
catholic church, europe, spain, bishop

Spanish Catholic Bishop Suspended for Marrying 'Satanic Ero-Fiction' Writer

05:41 GMT 12.12.2021
© Flickr / Rchardcrucifix
crucifix - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© Flickr / Rchard
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The conservative cleric announced his resignation in August and then triggered a scandal after the website Religion Digital reported he is in a relationship with Silvia Caballol, a writer, responsible for the book "The Hell of Gabriel's Lust" - surely, not a pious piece of literature.
The Catholic Church in Spain has stripped its youngest bishop, Xavier Novell, of his powers after he married an author of "satanic erotica" fiction.

"As is publicly known, Bishop Xavier Novell Goma, bishop emeritus of Solsona, contracted a civil marriage with Ms Silvia Caballol, on 22 November 2021 in the town of Suria, in the province of Barcelona", the conference wrote in the statement.

CC BY 2.0 / Conferencia Episcopal Española / Mons. NovellXavier Novell
Xavier Novell - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
Xavier Novell
CC BY 2.0 / Conferencia Episcopal Española / Mons. Novell
Novell, who became a bishop in 2010 at the age of 41, will be able to retain the title, but won't be allowed to carry out "all the rights and responsibilities inherent in the episcopal function". He is also prohibited from teaching, and other restrictions may follow soon.
After stepping down, the bishop said: "I have fallen in love and want to do things properly", as cited by Religion Digital. Novell, however, hasn't yet commented on the recent decision to suspend him.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:48 GMTIndian PM's Twitter Account Hacked, Sharing Message That Country Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender
05:41 GMTSpanish Catholic Bishop Suspended for Marrying 'Satanic Ero-Fiction' Writer
05:41 GMTTruss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'
05:17 GMTDozen People Reported Missing After Gas Explosion in Sicily - Photos, Videos
04:09 GMTHouse COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena
03:57 GMTS-upiter: Team of Scientists Discover Planet 10 Times the Size of Jupiter
03:45 GMTTwo Dead After Ukrainian Drone Drops Explosives in Donetsk Republic - People's Militia
03:33 GMTArmed UK Man Shot Dead by London Police Near Kensington Gardens
03:19 GMTTucker Carlson Reveals Son Was Inside Capitol Building During January 6th Attack
02:36 GMTJeff Bezos 'Heartbroken' After Tornado Kills at Least Six Amazon Employees in Illinois
02:01 GMTUS Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says
01:31 GMTJulian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals
01:11 GMTAlly Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
YesterdayNew York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
YesterdayCan Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
YesterdayIsrael Consulted US Prior to Covert Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Missile Factory - Report
YesterdayPfizer Booster Gives Some Protection Against Omicron, Two Shots Not Enough - Study
YesterdayBiden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes 'Likely Largest' in US History as Death Toll Exceeds 70
YesterdayWhy Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Is Facing Criticism From All Directions
YesterdayCNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report