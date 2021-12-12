Spanish Catholic Bishop Suspended for Marrying 'Satanic Ero-Fiction' Writer

The Catholic Church in Spain has stripped its youngest bishop, Xavier Novell, of his powers after he married an author of "satanic erotica" fiction.Novell, who became a bishop in 2010 at the age of 41, will be able to retain the title, but won't be allowed to carry out "all the rights and responsibilities inherent in the episcopal function". He is also prohibited from teaching, and other restrictions may follow soon.After stepping down, the bishop said: "I have fallen in love and want to do things properly", as cited by Religion Digital. Novell, however, hasn't yet commented on the recent decision to suspend him.
The conservative cleric announced his resignation in August and then triggered a scandal after the website Religion Digital reported he is in a relationship with Silvia Caballol, a writer, responsible for the book "The Hell of Gabriel's Lust" - surely, not a pious piece of literature.
"As is publicly known, Bishop Xavier Novell Goma, bishop emeritus of Solsona, contracted a civil marriage with Ms Silvia Caballol, on 22 November 2021 in the town of Suria, in the province of Barcelona", the conference wrote in the statement.
