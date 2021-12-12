Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/south-african-president-cyril-ramaphosa-tests-positive-for-covid-19-office-reveals-1091471150.html
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for COVID-19, Office Reveals
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for COVID-19, Office Reveals
In February, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the first in his country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when he received the single-shot... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
south africa
cyril ramaphosa
covid-19
Ramaphosa's office announced on Sunday that the South African president is now receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. The 69-year-old leader is said to be experiencing mild symptoms of the highly-contagious disease. Ramphosa recently returned from a week-long series of visits to Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal. The South African president's office noted that he was tested for COVID-19 in all four West African countries."President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure," the office said, noting that "vaccination remains the best protection" against the disease. Those who may have been in contact with the South African president are being advised to get tested for COVID-19 and watch for the emergence of related symptoms. South Africa has recently been ravaged by the omicron variant, recording over 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases. Despite the spread of infections, the country's current unemployment crisis complicates the practicality of further lockdown measures. With more than 90,000 COVID-19-related deaths and over 3.2 million identified cases of the contagious disease, South Africa is regarded as the hardest-hit nation on the African continent.
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/who-omicron-strain-found-in-63-countries-might-surpass-delta-in-spreading-speed-1091468255.html
south africa
south africa, cyril ramaphosa, covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for COVID-19, Office Reveals

20:43 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 21:12 GMT 12.12.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLFILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
In February, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the first in his country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when he received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab. The country initially set a goal of vaccinating 40 million people before the end of 2021.
Ramaphosa's office announced on Sunday that the South African president is now receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 69-year-old leader is said to be experiencing mild symptoms of the highly-contagious disease.

"The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week," the release detailed.

Ramphosa recently returned from a week-long series of visits to Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal. The South African president's office noted that he was tested for COVID-19 in all four West African countries.
"President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure," the office said, noting that "vaccination remains the best protection" against the disease.
Those who may have been in contact with the South African president are being advised to get tested for COVID-19 and watch for the emergence of related symptoms.
South Africa has recently been ravaged by the omicron variant, recording over 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases. Despite the spread of infections, the country's current unemployment crisis complicates the practicality of further lockdown measures.
A medical worker stores a swab in a vial at XL Schiphol test location, after Dutch health authorities said that 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on flights from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
WHO: Omicron Strain Found in 63 Countries, Might Surpass Delta in Spreading Speed
17:35 GMT
6
With more than 90,000 COVID-19-related deaths and over 3.2 million identified cases of the contagious disease, South Africa is regarded as the hardest-hit nation on the African continent.
