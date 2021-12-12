https://sputniknews.com/20211212/s-upiter-team-of-scientists-discover-planet-10-times-the-size-of-jupiter-1091452365.html

S-upiter: Team of Scientists Discover Planet 10 Times the Size of Jupiter

S-upiter: Team of Scientists Discover Planet 10 Times the Size of Jupiter

A team of scientists has discovered a gaseous exoplanet ten times the size of Jupiter orbiting a pair of stars, making it one of the largest planets yet... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-12T03:57+0000

2021-12-12T03:57+0000

2021-12-12T04:10+0000

science

space

jupiter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101552/21/1015522162_0:0:1301:731_1920x0_80_0_0_0cb272201b743edd8f29a76def4de2fe.jpg

The planet, named b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b, is some 325 light-years from Earth and was discovered through direct imaging. The image was captured by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope, in Chile's mountainous Atacama Desert.The gas giant planet orbits a binary star system that combined has six times the mass of the Sun, making it the most massive system around which a planet has yet been identified.A statement from the observatory said: "Until now, no planets had been spotted around a star more than three times as massive as the Sun".As the mass of a star increases, so too does heat and high-energy radiation, according to Markus Janson, a co-author of the research and professor of astronomy at Stockholm University.The large mass and high heat and radiation levels make planet formation far more problematic, which makes the massive planet an important discovery, outside of its sheer size and great distance from its binary star system host.Jupiter is approximately 11 times as wide as the Earth, which makes the newly-discovered planet over 110 times as large as our own.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

science, space, jupiter