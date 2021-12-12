https://sputniknews.com/20211212/russian-foreign-ministry-west-deploying-to-ukraine-militants-disguised-as-instructors-1091468051.html

Russian Foreign Ministry: West Deploying Militants Disguised as Instructors to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries are transferring to Ukraine militants as instructors, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday. 12.12.2021, Sputnik International

"Ukraine is being pumped with armament, meaning, direct supplies, future contracts, and, as you see, these are multi-million, billion contracts as a whole. It is about dispatching there militants disguised as instructors," Zakharova told Russia's Krym 24 broadcaster.Over the past several weeks, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Moscow of amassing troops near its border with Ukraine. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly rejected the accusations saying that the West wants to use them as an excuse to deploy NATO military equipment near the Russian border.The US State Department said on Saturday that Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, will visit Moscow and Kiev on December 13-15, and will then meet with EU representatives in Brussels to discuss a diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine.

