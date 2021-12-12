Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/russian-embassy-wishes-recovery-to-victims-of-deadly-tornadoes-in-us-1091453800.html
Russian Embassy Wishes Speedy Recovery to Victims of Deadly Tornadoes in US
Russian Embassy Wishes Speedy Recovery to Victims of Deadly Tornadoes in US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Embassy of Russia in the US has expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed by the tornadoes that swept through several... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
Late on Saturday, US President Joe Biden said at a briefing that this week's string of over 30 deadly tornadoes was "likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history".The president said he had discussed the situation with the governors of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.Biden declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, where over 70 people died because of the storms, according to Governor Andy Beshear. The Kentucky death toll could actually exceed 100, Beshear told reporters on Saturday morning.Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas, four in Tennessee, and two in Missouri. In Illinois, a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville killed at least six people, according to Governor Jay Robert Pritzker.
us, russia, tornado, russian embassy in us

Russian Embassy Wishes Speedy Recovery to Victims of Deadly Tornadoes in US

06:04 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 06:06 GMT 12.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Michael RitterIn this Thursday, May 22, 2008, file photo, a tornado touches down in Riverside, Calif. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, a twister touched down south of the state capital and registered EF0, at the lowest edge of the tornado scale that goes up to EF5. The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale measures the intensity of tornadoes in the U.S. and Canada based on damage caused
In this Thursday, May 22, 2008, file photo, a tornado touches down in Riverside, Calif. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, a twister touched down south of the state capital and registered EF0, at the lowest edge of the tornado scale that goes up to EF5. The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale measures the intensity of tornadoes in the U.S. and Canada based on damage caused - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© AP Photo / Michael Ritter
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Embassy of Russia in the US has expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed by the tornadoes that swept through several states late on Friday and early on Saturday.

"The Embassy expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in a series of devastating tornadoes that struck the central regions of the United States", the embassy said in a Facebook statement on Saturday, wishing "a speedy recovery to the victims of the disaster".

Late on Saturday, US President Joe Biden said at a briefing that this week's string of over 30 deadly tornadoes was "likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history".
The president said he had discussed the situation with the governors of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.
Biden declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, where over 70 people died because of the storms, according to Governor Andy Beshear. The Kentucky death toll could actually exceed 100, Beshear told reporters on Saturday morning.
© BRETT CARLSENGeneral view of the collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products (foreground) where workers were present when the tornado came through Friday night on 11 December 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.
General view of the collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products (foreground) where workers were present when the tornado came through Friday night on 11 December 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
General view of the collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products (foreground) where workers were present when the tornado came through Friday night on 11 December 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.
© BRETT CARLSEN
Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas, four in Tennessee, and two in Missouri. In Illinois, a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville killed at least six people, according to Governor Jay Robert Pritzker.
