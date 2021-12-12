https://sputniknews.com/20211212/russian-embassy-wishes-recovery-to-victims-of-deadly-tornadoes-in-us-1091453800.html

Russian Embassy Wishes Speedy Recovery to Victims of Deadly Tornadoes in US

Late on Saturday, US President Joe Biden said at a briefing that this week's string of over 30 deadly tornadoes was "likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history".The president said he had discussed the situation with the governors of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.Biden declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, where over 70 people died because of the storms, according to Governor Andy Beshear. The Kentucky death toll could actually exceed 100, Beshear told reporters on Saturday morning.Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas, four in Tennessee, and two in Missouri. In Illinois, a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville killed at least six people, according to Governor Jay Robert Pritzker.

