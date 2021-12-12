Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/red-bulls-max-verstappen-to-leave-abu-dhabi-as-2021-f1-champ-after-stewards-dismiss-protests-1091470107.html
Red Bull's Max Verstappen to Leave Abu Dhabi as 2021 F1 Champ After Stewards Dismiss Protests
Red Bull's Max Verstappen to Leave Abu Dhabi as 2021 F1 Champ After Stewards Dismiss Protests
Dutch driver Max Verstappen was officially declared the winner of the F1 world championship after racing stewards dismissed two protests filed earlier by the... 12.12.2021
lewis hamilton
formula 1
Dutch driver Max Verstappen was officially declared the winner of the F1 world championship after racing stewards dismissed two protests filed earlier by the rival Mercedes camp in the wake of the controversial win.Verstappen managed to clinch his first F1 title and deny 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton his eighth title after the hectic race at the Yas Marina Circuit came down to the very last lap, when stewards issued a late safety car restart.Shortly after Verstappen was hailed as the 2021 winner, the Mercedes team lodged two protests with the FIA that argued against the race restart and accused the sports association of not following its own rules (Article 48.12 of the regulations) regarding lapped cars and the usage of safety cars."Having considered the various elements made by the parties the stewards determined the following: that Article 15.3 allows the race director to control the use of the safety car, which in our determination includes its deployment and withdrawal," reads the ruling, adding that while Article 48.12 may not have been "applied fully," it was overridden by the stipulations of Article 48.13.
Toto Wolf and Lewis Hamilton are poor losers, the simple fact was Verstappen overtook Hamilton fairly in the first lap and hamilton went off the race track and retake his lead by rights Hamilton should have been given the position back and FIA judge in his favour when every one else said they were wrong ... Hamilton always was a poor loser and always citied racism when things didn't go his way
lewis hamilton, formula 1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen to Leave Abu Dhabi as 2021 F1 Champ After Stewards Dismiss Protests

19:15 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 19:36 GMT 12.12.2021)
Dutch driver Max Verstappen was officially declared the winner of the F1 world championship after racing stewards dismissed two protests filed earlier by the rival Mercedes camp in the wake of the controversial win.
Verstappen managed to clinch his first F1 title and deny 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton his eighth title after the hectic race at the Yas Marina Circuit came down to the very last lap, when stewards issued a late safety car restart.
Shortly after Verstappen was hailed as the 2021 winner, the Mercedes team lodged two protests with the FIA that argued against the race restart and accused the sports association of not following its own rules (Article 48.12 of the regulations) regarding lapped cars and the usage of safety cars.
"Having considered the various elements made by the parties the stewards determined the following: that Article 15.3 allows the race director to control the use of the safety car, which in our determination includes its deployment and withdrawal," reads the ruling, adding that while Article 48.12 may not have been "applied fully," it was overridden by the stipulations of Article 48.13.
Popular comments
Toto Wolf and Lewis Hamilton are poor losers, the simple fact was Verstappen overtook Hamilton fairly in the first lap and hamilton went off the race track and retake his lead by rights Hamilton should have been given the position back and FIA judge in his favour when every one else said they were wrong ... Hamilton always was a poor loser and always citied racism when things didn't go his way
Alba1970
12 December, 22:36 GMT
