Polish Soldier Injured During Assault on Border by Illegal Migrants

WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish soldier got injured on Sunday when illegal migrants just inside Belarus attempted to force their way through the country's border...

The border guard spokeswoman noted that the migrants did succeed in crossing the border, but "all of them were detained afterwards and delivered to the borderline".The situation on the Poland-Belarus border has been escalating over the past few months, as thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to get into the EU from Belarusian territory. In response, Warsaw has enhanced its border controls, mobilised extra military forces, and begun the construction of border fences.Poland has repeatedly accused Minsk of staging the crisis, while Belarus has denied the claims, saying it has no resources to stop the influx of migrants due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union.

