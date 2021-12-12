Polish Soldier Injured During Assault on Border by Illegal Migrants
© REUTERS / KACPER PEMPELMigrants queue to receive food at the transport and logistics centre Bruzgi on the Belarusian-Polish border, in the Grodno region, Belarus November 26, 2021
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish soldier got injured on Sunday when illegal migrants just inside Belarus attempted to force their way through the country's border, the Polish border guard said.
"Today, at the section of the Polish-Belarusian border near Czeremcha, a group of 35 aggressive persons forcefully crossed the border. One soldier of the Polish armed forces was hit in the face with a rock. He received treatment on the spot," the border guard said in a statement.
The border guard spokeswoman noted that the migrants did succeed in crossing the border, but "all of them were detained afterwards and delivered to the borderline".
© REUTERS / HANDOUTPolish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021
The situation on the Poland-Belarus border has been escalating over the past few months, as thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to get into the EU from Belarusian territory. In response, Warsaw has enhanced its border controls, mobilised extra military forces, and begun the construction of border fences.
Poland has repeatedly accused Minsk of staging the crisis, while Belarus has denied the claims, saying it has no resources to stop the influx of migrants due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union.