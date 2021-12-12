https://sputniknews.com/20211212/polish-official-says-us-softened-stance-on-nord-stream-2-to-buy-temporary-peace-1091457022.html

Polish Official Says US Softened Stance on Nord Stream 2 to Buy Temporary Peace

The United States is trying to gain several months of peace with Russia by softening its stance on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Polish Undersecretary of State Pawel Jablonski has said.

"The US has been vocally critical [of the project], but when it comes to actual deeds, it is much less persistent. Instead, it’s just stepping back in hope that we will buy ourselves a few months of peace," Jablonski said in an interview with the Australian Financial Review newspaper, published on Sunday.The official went on to describe Washington's approach as "naive.""This obviously would be a strategic mistake for Europe. We should always prioritize security over business profits, especially if they are just limited to a few German companies," Jablonski stated.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On September 10, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.The United States initially opposed the project, promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe. In July, Berlin and Washington struck a deal to pave the way for the completion of the pipeline, without the threat of US sanctions.

