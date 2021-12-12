Registration was successful!
Japan to Cull 7,000 Chickens After New Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Aomori, Reports Say
Japan to Cull 7,000 Chickens After New Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Aomori, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - An avian flu outbreak has been registered in the northern Japanese prefecture of Aomori, with 7,000 birds slated for extermination, the Kyodo... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
According to the prefecture's authorities, a poultry farm confirmed finding several dead birds on Friday. Genetic analysis showed the presence of the highly pathogenic Н5 strain.There are now restrictions in place on transporting chickens and eggs within a three-kilometre (1.8-mile) area surrounding the farm as well as on exporting chickens and eggs outside of a 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) radius.Aomori is the eighth Japanese prefecture to confirm a bird flu outbreak this season.The avian influenza outbreak in the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021 was the largest in Japan's history. The virus affected more than a third of prefectures, about 10 million chickens were culled in more than 50 farms.
Japan to Cull 7,000 Chickens After New Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Aomori, Reports Say

06:31 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 06:48 GMT 12.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Kumamoto Prefecture
Kumamoto Prefecture, chickens are seen at a farm where H5 virus was detected in two birds on Sunday
Kumamoto Prefecture, chickens are seen at a farm where H5 virus was detected in two birds on Sunday - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© AP Photo / Kumamoto Prefecture
TOKYO (Sputnik) - An avian flu outbreak has been registered in the northern Japanese prefecture of Aomori, with 7,000 birds slated for extermination, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.
According to the prefecture's authorities, a poultry farm confirmed finding several dead birds on Friday. Genetic analysis showed the presence of the highly pathogenic Н5 strain.
There are now restrictions in place on transporting chickens and eggs within a three-kilometre (1.8-mile) area surrounding the farm as well as on exporting chickens and eggs outside of a 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) radius.
Aomori is the eighth Japanese prefecture to confirm a bird flu outbreak this season.
The avian influenza outbreak in the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021 was the largest in Japan's history. The virus affected more than a third of prefectures, about 10 million chickens were culled in more than 50 farms.
