House COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena

December 7th

US Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC) issued a statement on Saturday rejecting Navarro's argument that Trump's "executive order" defence prevented him from complying with a subpoena issued on November 18th. Clyburn stated that the House Select Subcommittee expects Navarro to appear at his December 15th deposition and produce all requested records and information, as laid out in the subpoena. During his time in the Trump administration, Navarro served as director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and assistant to the president. Navarro emphasised in his memo that Trump specifically told him "to protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments".He argued that, because this was a direct and explicit order, he must remain non-compliant until the scope of the privilege is negotiated. However, the committee, which has been tasked with investigating possible political interference in the US government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has argued that legal precedents and current rules do not fit Trump's argument of "executive privilege".

