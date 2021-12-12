Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/house-covid-panel-issues-warning-after-ex-trump-aide-navarro-refuses-to-comply-with-subpoena--1091452509.html
House COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena
House COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena
In a December 7th memo, former Trump-era economic policy adviser Peter Navarro informed the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that he was... 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-12T04:09+0000
2021-12-12T04:08+0000
donald trump
peter navarro
trump administration
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090892805_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_33509a0fbe54956f45bb64e11e4d8dee.jpg
US Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC) issued a statement on Saturday rejecting Navarro's argument that Trump's "executive order" defence prevented him from complying with a subpoena issued on November 18th. Clyburn stated that the House Select Subcommittee expects Navarro to appear at his December 15th deposition and produce all requested records and information, as laid out in the subpoena. During his time in the Trump administration, Navarro served as director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and assistant to the president. Navarro emphasised in his memo that Trump specifically told him "to protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments".He argued that, because this was a direct and explicit order, he must remain non-compliant until the scope of the privilege is negotiated. However, the committee, which has been tasked with investigating possible political interference in the US government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has argued that legal precedents and current rules do not fit Trump's argument of "executive privilege".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090892805_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50e011a4caf3efa4d3ee85a4b37ec52e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, peter navarro, trump administration, covid-19

House COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena

04:09 GMT 12.12.2021
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, White House adviser Peter Navarro speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room in Washington, as President Donald Trump listens.
In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, White House adviser Peter Navarro speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room in Washington, as President Donald Trump listens. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
In a December 7th memo, former Trump-era economic policy adviser Peter Navarro informed the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that he was unable to respond to the subpoena due to former US President Donald Trump's invocation of executive privilege and a direct order from 45.
US Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC) issued a statement on Saturday rejecting Navarro's argument that Trump's "executive order" defence prevented him from complying with a subpoena issued on November 18th.

"[Y]our letter presents no valid basis for refusing to comply with the subpoena", Clyburn declared in quoted statement, referring to Navarro's previous memo. "Your refusal to comply is particularly indefensible given that you disclosed many details about your work in the White House, including details of conversations with the former president about the pandemic response, in your recent book and related press tour".

Clyburn stated that the House Select Subcommittee expects Navarro to appear at his December 15th deposition and produce all requested records and information, as laid out in the subpoena.
During his time in the Trump administration, Navarro served as director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and assistant to the president.
Navarro emphasised in his memo that Trump specifically told him "to protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments".
He argued that, because this was a direct and explicit order, he must remain non-compliant until the scope of the privilege is negotiated.
However, the committee, which has been tasked with investigating possible political interference in the US government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has argued that legal precedents and current rules do not fit Trump's argument of "executive privilege".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:09 GMTHouse COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena
03:57 GMTS-upiter: Team of Scientists Discover Planet 10 Times the Size of Jupiter
03:45 GMTTwo Dead After Ukrainian Drone Drops Explosives in Donetsk Republic - People's Militia
03:33 GMTArmed UK Man Shot Dead by London Police
03:19 GMTTucker Carlson Reveals Son Was Inside Capitol Building During January 6th Attack
02:36 GMTJeff Bezos 'Heartbroken' After Tornado Kills at Least Six Amazon Employees in Illinois
02:01 GMTUS Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says
01:31 GMTJulian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals
01:11 GMTAlly Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
YesterdayNew York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
YesterdayCan Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
YesterdayIsrael Consulted US Prior to Covert Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Missile Factory - Report
YesterdayPfizer Booster Gives Some Protection Against Omicron, Two Shots Not Enough - Study
YesterdayBiden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History as Death Toll Exceeds 70
YesterdayWhy Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Is Facing Criticism From All Directions
YesterdayCNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report
YesterdayIsrael Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Gantz
YesterdayUS Congress' Move on UFO Investigations Heralds Revival of 'One Percent Doctrine' – Report
YesterdayMoscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
YesterdayWarring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says