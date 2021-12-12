https://sputniknews.com/20211212/ghislaine-maxwell-may-think-epstein-was-murdered-in-prison-brother-suggests-1091461129.html

Ghislaine Maxwell May Think Epstein Was Murdered in Prison, Brother Suggests

Ghislaine Maxwell may be among those who believe Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself, but was rather murdered, according to her brother Ian.Speaking on The Spectator’s Americano podcast, Ian recalled a conspiracy claiming that his and Ghislaine's father, Robert Maxwell, was killed. A billionaire press mogul, Robert Maxwell was found dead as his body was floating in the Atlantic Ocean in 1991. It is said that he fell overboard from his yacht Lady Ghislaine - notably named after his daughter.Epstein, who Ghislaine is now believed to have supplied with underage girls for his sex trafficking ring, died in 2019 behind bars. Officials ruled that he killed himself, but his lawyers disputed this, pointing to several inconsistencies and violations that were registered on the night of his death.Particularly, sceptics brought up the malfunction of two cameras in front of his cell and claims by Epstein that he had compromising information on some of the world's most powerful figures. The doubts around his deaths have resulted in plenty of conspiracy theories suggesting that Epstein did not commit suicide, with some of them claiming he was murdered.Ian Maxwell offered his own view of the late American financier, describing him as a man who was "clearly intelligent", but also "somebody who took things from you rather than gave things back".According to him, Ghislaine is now being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive.Ghislaine is facing several sex trafficking counts, all of which she rejected before and during her ongoing trial in New York. Over the two weeks that the trial has been continuing, several alleged victims of Epstein and other witnesses have come forward, revealing new insights into the case.Among the revelations are even speculations that Maxwell might have been pregnant at some point in her relationship with Epstein.The prosecutors insist that Maxwell created a "pyramid scheme of abuse" to procure underage girls for the late sex offender. The prosecution case was rested on 10 December, with the hearings due to resume on Monday with the opening of the defence’s case.

